Atlanta Braves fans fired up over team going the entire season without being swept, a feat only accomplished six times since 1990: "This is really incredible!!!", "Pretty impressive history here"

The Atlanta Braves finally clinched the National League East after their win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday. The win knocked the New York Mets down to the number one Wild Card spot in the National League going into the postseason.

The win yesterday also meant that the Atlanta Braves accomplished history. They have gone the entire 2022 season without getting swept in a series. They are the sixth team in MLB history to accomplish this since 1990.

Kevin McAlpin @KevinMcAlpin



Atlanta will also finish the 2022 season without suffering a series sweep. They're just the sixth team since 1990 to go an entire season without being swept #Braves tonight clinch their 22nd division title...the most in Major League history. The Dodgers and Yankees each have 20.Atlanta will also finish the 2022 season without suffering a series sweep. They're just the sixth team since 1990 to go an entire season without being swept #Braves tonight clinch their 22nd division title...the most in Major League history. The Dodgers and Yankees each have 20.Atlanta will also finish the 2022 season without suffering a series sweep. They're just the sixth team since 1990 to go an entire season without being swept

Atlanta Braves fans can't believe the team hasn't been swept all season long. They have been impressed with how their team has performed this year given how they started.

The Braves ended April with a 10-12 record. They didn't look like the same team that won the World Series in 2021. They were able to bounce back from their rocky start and show their dominance once again.

"This is really incredible!!!" one fan said.

Robby Bowles @RobbyBowles2 Kevin McAlpin @KevinMcAlpin



Atlanta will also finish the 2022 season without suffering a series sweep. They're just the sixth team since 1990 to go an entire season without being swept #Braves tonight clinch their 22nd division title...the most in Major League history. The Dodgers and Yankees each have 20.Atlanta will also finish the 2022 season without suffering a series sweep. They're just the sixth team since 1990 to go an entire season without being swept #Braves tonight clinch their 22nd division title...the most in Major League history. The Dodgers and Yankees each have 20.Atlanta will also finish the 2022 season without suffering a series sweep. They're just the sixth team since 1990 to go an entire season without being swept This is really incredible!!! twitter.com/kevinmcalpin/s… This is really incredible!!! twitter.com/kevinmcalpin/s…

"Pretty impressive history here #MLB #ForTheA", another fan commented.

ATL Prime Sports @ATLPrimeSports #ForTheA twitter.com/kevinmcalpin/s… Kevin McAlpin @KevinMcAlpin



Atlanta will also finish the 2022 season without suffering a series sweep. They're just the sixth team since 1990 to go an entire season without being swept #Braves tonight clinch their 22nd division title...the most in Major League history. The Dodgers and Yankees each have 20.Atlanta will also finish the 2022 season without suffering a series sweep. They're just the sixth team since 1990 to go an entire season without being swept #Braves tonight clinch their 22nd division title...the most in Major League history. The Dodgers and Yankees each have 20.Atlanta will also finish the 2022 season without suffering a series sweep. They're just the sixth team since 1990 to go an entire season without being swept Pretty impressive history here #MLB Pretty impressive history here #MLB. #ForTheA twitter.com/kevinmcalpin/s…

Michael Buckelew @MichaelBuckelew @KevinMcAlpin



Still an impressive feat. Need a few more NL and MLB crowns. @Joshua_McClure I had to check on that division stat because the Yankees. Then I realized that divisions didn’t begin until 1969.Still an impressive feat. Need a few more NL and MLB crowns. @KevinMcAlpin @Joshua_McClure I had to check on that division stat because the Yankees. Then I realized that divisions didn’t begin until 1969. Still an impressive feat. Need a few more NL and MLB crowns.

Res Ipsa Non Sequitur @Chris_McNabb Kevin McAlpin @KevinMcAlpin



Atlanta will also finish the 2022 season without suffering a series sweep. They're just the sixth team since 1990 to go an entire season without being swept #Braves tonight clinch their 22nd division title...the most in Major League history. The Dodgers and Yankees each have 20.Atlanta will also finish the 2022 season without suffering a series sweep. They're just the sixth team since 1990 to go an entire season without being swept #Braves tonight clinch their 22nd division title...the most in Major League history. The Dodgers and Yankees each have 20.Atlanta will also finish the 2022 season without suffering a series sweep. They're just the sixth team since 1990 to go an entire season without being swept This is an amazing stat considering the poor start to the Braves' season twitter.com/KevinMcAlpin/s… This is an amazing stat considering the poor start to the Braves' season twitter.com/KevinMcAlpin/s…

Barry Joseph Cox @BarryCox11 Kevin McAlpin @KevinMcAlpin



Atlanta will also finish the 2022 season without suffering a series sweep. They're just the sixth team since 1990 to go an entire season without being swept #Braves tonight clinch their 22nd division title...the most in Major League history. The Dodgers and Yankees each have 20.Atlanta will also finish the 2022 season without suffering a series sweep. They're just the sixth team since 1990 to go an entire season without being swept #Braves tonight clinch their 22nd division title...the most in Major League history. The Dodgers and Yankees each have 20.Atlanta will also finish the 2022 season without suffering a series sweep. They're just the sixth team since 1990 to go an entire season without being swept Elite twitter.com/kevinmcalpin/s… Elite twitter.com/kevinmcalpin/s…

ChrisAlive 5 @Chrisdetermined

🏻 twitter.com/KevinMcAlpin/s… Kevin McAlpin @KevinMcAlpin



Atlanta will also finish the 2022 season without suffering a series sweep. They're just the sixth team since 1990 to go an entire season without being swept #Braves tonight clinch their 22nd division title...the most in Major League history. The Dodgers and Yankees each have 20.Atlanta will also finish the 2022 season without suffering a series sweep. They're just the sixth team since 1990 to go an entire season without being swept #Braves tonight clinch their 22nd division title...the most in Major League history. The Dodgers and Yankees each have 20.Atlanta will also finish the 2022 season without suffering a series sweep. They're just the sixth team since 1990 to go an entire season without being swept Wild. Wild.👇🏻 twitter.com/KevinMcAlpin/s…

Chris @FreedomToday198 Kevin McAlpin @KevinMcAlpin



Atlanta will also finish the 2022 season without suffering a series sweep. They're just the sixth team since 1990 to go an entire season without being swept #Braves tonight clinch their 22nd division title...the most in Major League history. The Dodgers and Yankees each have 20.Atlanta will also finish the 2022 season without suffering a series sweep. They're just the sixth team since 1990 to go an entire season without being swept #Braves tonight clinch their 22nd division title...the most in Major League history. The Dodgers and Yankees each have 20.Atlanta will also finish the 2022 season without suffering a series sweep. They're just the sixth team since 1990 to go an entire season without being swept Remarkable twitter.com/KevinMcAlpin/s… Remarkable twitter.com/KevinMcAlpin/s…

Josh Woodlief @JoshWoodlief Kevin McAlpin @KevinMcAlpin



Atlanta will also finish the 2022 season without suffering a series sweep. They're just the sixth team since 1990 to go an entire season without being swept #Braves tonight clinch their 22nd division title...the most in Major League history. The Dodgers and Yankees each have 20.Atlanta will also finish the 2022 season without suffering a series sweep. They're just the sixth team since 1990 to go an entire season without being swept #Braves tonight clinch their 22nd division title...the most in Major League history. The Dodgers and Yankees each have 20.Atlanta will also finish the 2022 season without suffering a series sweep. They're just the sixth team since 1990 to go an entire season without being swept pretty good baseball team twitter.com/kevinmcalpin/s… pretty good baseball team twitter.com/kevinmcalpin/s…

Josh Talevski @JoshTalevski Kevin McAlpin @KevinMcAlpin



Atlanta will also finish the 2022 season without suffering a series sweep. They're just the sixth team since 1990 to go an entire season without being swept #Braves tonight clinch their 22nd division title...the most in Major League history. The Dodgers and Yankees each have 20.Atlanta will also finish the 2022 season without suffering a series sweep. They're just the sixth team since 1990 to go an entire season without being swept #Braves tonight clinch their 22nd division title...the most in Major League history. The Dodgers and Yankees each have 20.Atlanta will also finish the 2022 season without suffering a series sweep. They're just the sixth team since 1990 to go an entire season without being swept And the only teams since 2000 to accomplish playing a full season without getting swept: the 2002 and 2004 Braves. Wild. twitter.com/KevinMcAlpin/s… And the only teams since 2000 to accomplish playing a full season without getting swept: the 2002 and 2004 Braves. Wild. twitter.com/KevinMcAlpin/s…

Fans can't get over the fact that this isn't the first time they've gone a full season without being swept. They did it in the 2002 and 2004 seasons as well. The Braves didn't win the World Series during those years. Fans hope that this team is different.

Fans believe the team has what it takes to make it through the postseason this year. They'll be a force to be reckoned with in the league for years to come.

The Atlanta Braves have locked up their core players for the future

Braves v Mariners

The Atlanta Braves don't want the opportunity for their young stars to think about playing elsewhere. Their most recent extension to Michael Harris shows just that. Earlier this year, Harris and the Braves agreed to an eight-year, $72 million contract.

In August, the Braves and Austin Riley agreed to a ten-year, $212 million contract. He played a huge part in securing the World Series title for the Braves last year.

The Atlanta Braves also have All-Star Ronald Acuna Jr. through 2027 when they offered him a $100 million deal in 2019. Harris, Riley, and Acuna will be doing their best to give the Braves a shot at the World Series.

The Braves don't want their chances of dominating the league for years to come to slip away. Their general manager, Alex Anthopoulos, has been aggressive in building a team with sustained success.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far