Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuna Jr. has won his first National League MVP Award after his impressive 2023 campaign. He finished the year hitting .337/.416/.596 with 41 home runs and a league-leading 73 stolen bases.

Acuna Jr. beat out Los Angeles Dodgers' duo Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman unanimously to win the award. Shohei Ohtani won it for the AL, and this is the first time in history both awards went unanimously.

Acuna Jr. became the fifth member in the league's history to join the 40-40 club (40 home runs and 40 stolen bases). He also led the major leagues in hits (217), on-base percentage (.416), and runs scored (149).

He is the ninth player in Braves history to have won an MVP Award. He is the latest since Freddie Freeman won it back in 2020. Before that, the great Chipper Jones won it in 1999.

Here are the reactions from fans congratulating Acuna Jr.

"As though there was any doubt.. congratulations to the unanimous NL MVP Ronald Acuna Jr.! It was an honor to witness and cover your spectacular season #13!" Kelly Crull tweeted.

"LIFETIME CONTRACT. BLANK CHECK. THAT MAN NEEDS TO BE A BRAVE FOR LIFE," another fan posted.

Atlanta Braves fans could not be happier with the league's decision to award Ronald Acuna Jr. the NL MVP Award. He was one of the most entertaining players to watch this season.

It will be hard for Acuna Jr. to top his season in 2023, but fans believe he is capable. He will certainly have a target on his back when the 2024 season begins.

Ronald Acuna Jr. wowed fans all season long

Looking at the 40-40 club, nobody besides Ronald Acuna Jr. has more than 46 stolen bases. While the new rules had a lot to do with this, that is still an impressive feat.

It was a great bounce-back season, as he saw his fair share of struggles during the 2022 season. Many were skeptical about how he would perform in 2023, but he quickly put those doubts to rest.

Unfortunately, the Braves' season ended earlier than expected, getting knocked out by the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS. The NL MVP winner and the Braves will seek to avenge their early exit next season.

