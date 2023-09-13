Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson was not happy with Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves after losing 7-6 in extra innings on Tuesday night.

Acuna launched his 37th home run of the season off Zack Wheeler in the game. He pretended to sprout wings and fly during his trip around the bases. This is nothing new, as the team has been doing this for most of the season.

Thomson is not a fan of the showboating antics. He is more of an old-school guy and enjoys it when players "act like they've been there before." Being a player in the 1980s, these celebrations were not had. Somebody would pay the price, taking a fastball to the ribs, if he did this after a homer back then.

However, the Philadelphia Phillies do these antics as well. One of the most famous instances comes last season in the NLDS when Rhys Hoskins football-spiked his bat after a homer.

"Clown Rob," one fan posted.

"Rob, remind me again when a Phillies player has been where Acuna is this season," another fan posted.

Atlanta Braves fans love the energy Ronald Acuna Jr. has brought to the team this season. With the way he is playing, they believe he has every right to act the way he is. He is having fun and playing the game with passion.

Fans think Rob Thomson should focus on his team rather than another one. The Phillies are 16 games behind the Braves in the National League East.

Rob Thomson and the Philadelphia Phillies' focus should be on the wild card, not Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves

Given Rob Thomson's Philadelphia Phillies have no hope of catching the Atlanta Braves, their focus needs to be redirected. Philadelphia must worry about the teams trying to get into the wild card.

The Phillies hold the top National League wild-card spot. They hold a four-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds, who are on the outside looking in. They also have the San Francisco Giants and Miami Marlins sitting just a half-game behind the Reds.

This could get messy, given how many teams are fighting to make their way into the postseason on the NL side. Philadelphia must be at their best if they want to hold onto that top NL wild-card spot.