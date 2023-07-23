Ahead of the rubber match with the Milwaukee Brewers, the Atlanta Braves are making a few roster moves. The MLB-leading team is bringing up Daysbel Hernandez, their 30th-ranked prospect. The right-handed pitcher will take the place of Allan Winans, who had been up from AAA before.

Atlanta Braves @Braves The #Braves today selected RHP Daysbel Hernández to the major league roster after optioning RHP Allan Winans to Triple-A Gwinnett following last night’s game. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Jesse Chavez was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Furthermore, the Braves had to make space on the 40-man roster to complete this transaction. To do so, they have moved relief pitcher Jesse Chavez to the 60-day injured list.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chavez wasn't initially supposed to be out this long with a shin injury, but it's taken long enough that general manager Alex Anthopoulos has decided to transfer him to the longer-term injured list.

This doesn't mean that he's out for another two months, but it does mean he's not exactly close to a return. Winans was also playing fairly well, so fans aren't all that thrilled to see that he's the player being sent down in replacement.

Nathan McKinnon @NathanMcKinnon @Braves Winans shouldn’t have been demoted. This is a mistake. I thought he looked great. This is a disappointing outcome.

KoolAidAustin @KoolAidAustin @Braves jesse to the 60 day IL it’s over boys pack it up

Mike Chopowski @MikeChopowski



Chess not checkers. @Braves AA giving all these young / AAA guys opportunities right before the deadline so other teams can take the bait for AA to fleeceChess not checkers. pic.twitter.com/AmzLUbHTfL

Michael @Lakitu886 @Braves How many pitchers do we have on the 60day now

Joanne ❤⚾️💙 @J0BravesBoomer @Braves I'm old enough to remember when Jesse was only supposed to be out a few days.

Manuel Ray Chavez @BroncoManuel35 @Braves What happened to Jesse it was only supposed to be a couple of weeks on the IL ? DAMMIT WE NEED HIM BACK !

🪓Brave🐔Cock🏈Dawg🐶 @BraveCockDawg @Braves Winans had a good outing last night-was hoping he would get another start before a decision was made to send him back down

Phillip Emory @BulldogAsset @Braves Hernandez has been looking nasty. Seems like a great arm for our bullpen.

What are the Atlanta Braves up to?

The Atlanta Braves have been baseball's best team thus far this season, and they aren't showing many signs of slowing down. However, their bullpen has been taxed and they've dealt with a lot of injuries in that area.

Hernandez, and potentially Winans, could be key cogs in that machine, especially if Chavez is unable to return this year. Their offense and starting pitching have been excellent all season, but they will need to shore up the bullpen.

The Atlanta Braves are still without Jesse Chavez

On the other hand, this could be their chance to take a look at what they have. If these players do well, they might be used in a package to get bullpen help at the deadline.

The Braves are one of the most savvy front offices, so nothing can be ruled out. They are in a premier title window, and they may want to ensure they can win a second one in three years by being aggressive at the deadline.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!