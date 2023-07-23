Ahead of the rubber match with the Milwaukee Brewers, the Atlanta Braves are making a few roster moves. The MLB-leading team is bringing up Daysbel Hernandez, their 30th-ranked prospect. The right-handed pitcher will take the place of Allan Winans, who had been up from AAA before.
Furthermore, the Braves had to make space on the 40-man roster to complete this transaction. To do so, they have moved relief pitcher Jesse Chavez to the 60-day injured list.
Chavez wasn't initially supposed to be out this long with a shin injury, but it's taken long enough that general manager Alex Anthopoulos has decided to transfer him to the longer-term injured list.
This doesn't mean that he's out for another two months, but it does mean he's not exactly close to a return. Winans was also playing fairly well, so fans aren't all that thrilled to see that he's the player being sent down in replacement.
What are the Atlanta Braves up to?
The Atlanta Braves have been baseball's best team thus far this season, and they aren't showing many signs of slowing down. However, their bullpen has been taxed and they've dealt with a lot of injuries in that area.
Hernandez, and potentially Winans, could be key cogs in that machine, especially if Chavez is unable to return this year. Their offense and starting pitching have been excellent all season, but they will need to shore up the bullpen.
On the other hand, this could be their chance to take a look at what they have. If these players do well, they might be used in a package to get bullpen help at the deadline.
The Braves are one of the most savvy front offices, so nothing can be ruled out. They are in a premier title window, and they may want to ensure they can win a second one in three years by being aggressive at the deadline.
5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!