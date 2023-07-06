The Atlanta Braves have been as hot as any team on the planet recently. As hot as the Tampa Bay Rays were this year, they now trail the Braves for the best record in baseball. They have two eight-game win streaks in the last 17 games. They're playing as well as anyone.

Dimino said exclusively on the Ballfather podcast:

"My problem is, so here's the cynic in me. Here's the key. Here's the guy that seems a little bit too much for its liking. The Mariners won 116 games. They don't win the World Series. The Bruins this year won 65 games, set an NHL record for points. 16-0 New England Patriots, 73 win Golden State Warriors They don't win it all. Last undefeated basketball season in college Kentucky didn't win at all. It's really hard to finish it."

From his perspective, being the best team in the sport rarely belies a championship. It's pretty rare in all sports, but perhaps even more so in baseball, where the best record has often not won it all.

Dimino continued, giving the Braves credit and a chance since this core just won a World Series in 2021:

"This Braves team, the good news is they've done it before. The man who's been there. You got guys like d'Arnaud and others, Austin Riley, who Ozzie Albies. To me, he's the key to the whole thing, just from an enthusiasm point of view. And obviously this year, if he stays healthy, you get a PC. He didn't even have 21. The Braves are easily the odds on favorite to win the World Series. The problem is it doesn't always work that way. It's not that they don't play it on paper. They play it in that little box called a TV."

Can the Braves prove Dimino wrong?

The Atlanta Braves have the best World Series odds

As Chris Dimino pointed out, the Atlanta Braves are the odds-on favorites to win the championship this season. They're the best team right now and could easily do so.

Will the Atlanta Braves win it all?

They have passed the Rays, who are now +460 to win it. The Braves are +360, according to FanDuel. Just behind them are the Los Angeles Dodgers (+480) and the Texas Rangers (+1000).

