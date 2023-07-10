Last year, the Atlanta Braves became the first team in MLB history to have no sacrifice hits in the first half of a season. This year, they did it again.

Before the All-Star break, the Braves won eight of their last 10 games to surge past the Tampa Bay Rays for MLB's best record at 60-29.

The Atlanta Braves lead baseball with 169 home runs, a .492 slugging percentage and an .831 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. The team is second with a .339 on-base percentage and .274 batting average, as well as third with 828 hits, 480 RBIs and 499 runs.

For clarification, a sacrifice hit refers to sacrifice bunts, not sacrifice fly balls. The Atlanta Braves are 20th in MLB with an average of 0.24 sacrifice flies per game.

Last season, the Braves did not log their first sacrifice hit until the second-to-last game of the season when outfielder Michael Harris II laid down a bunt in Game 161 against the Miami Marlins. A total of 160 games without a sacrifice hit is an MLB record that this year's Atlanta squad may look to break.

As for the Braves, the team is the odds-on favorite to represent the National League in the World Series. A possible preview of the fall classic took place in the final series before the All-Star break as the Braves took two out of three games against the Rays in Tampa.

Atlanta is in the catbird seat in the NL East, leading the second-place Marlins by 8.5 games, the third-place Philadelphia Phillies by 12 games, the New York Mets by 18.5 games and the Washington Nationals by 24.5 games.

The Braves are nine games up on the next-best team in the NL, the Los Angeles Dodgers, who entered the All-Star break at 51-38.

Atlanta Braves firing on all cylinders

Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves bats during Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at T-Mobile Park on Monday in Seattle, Washington.

The Braves appear to be a virtual lock to make the playoffs for the sixth concecutive season in 2023. Atlanta has not missed the postseason since going 72-90 in 2017. The team won the 2021 World Series in six games over the Houston Astros.

