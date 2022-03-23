Atlanta Braves general manager admits "the clubhouse was rattled" while recapping turbulent free agency week with 2021 MLB champs

Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos recently discussed the team's reaction to the wild free agency the team has had. The Atlanta Braves have made some significant changes to their roster. This includes the key departures of Freddie Freeman and Jorge Soler to rival National League contenders.

The Atlanta Braves have also made some additions to their roster to counterbalance these losses. Most notably, the Braves traded for star first baseman Matt Olson. The Braves also added long-time Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen. These significant changes had the clubhouse feeling uneasy about how the roster would end up.

Jayson Stark @jaysonst



On an amazing new Starkville,



He walked us through it all: Freddie, Olson, Jansen, Rosario & no sleep!



Listen free

Apple

Spotify "The clubhouse was rattled."On an amazing new Starkville, #Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos recaps his wild, turbulent, emotional week.He walked us through it all: Freddie, Olson, Jansen, Rosario & no sleep!Listen freeApple podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sta… Spotify open.spotify.com/episode/5Omvcl… "The clubhouse was rattled."On an amazing new Starkville, #Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos recaps his wild, turbulent, emotional week.He walked us through it all: Freddie, Olson, Jansen, Rosario & no sleep!Listen freeApple podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sta…Spotify open.spotify.com/episode/5Omvcl… https://t.co/VCI51Ij3E5

"'The clubhouse was rattled.' On an amazing new Starkville, #Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos recaps his wild, turbulent, emotional week. He walked us through it all: Freddie, Olson, Jansen, Rosario & no sleep!" - @ Jayson Stark

Atlanta Braves roster outlook

The Braves roster has many new faces for their upcoming regular season. The Atlanta Braves offseason has been one of the most chaotic offseasons that any team has had all season. The defending champs lost key players, such as Jorge Soler and Freddie Freeman, who played huge roles in their World Series victory over the Houston Astros.

The Braves have added several significant pieces to combat these losses. These include players such as Matt Olson and Kenley Jansen. Many within the Braves organization will feel the loss of Freddie Freeman, but the team should still be one of the top contenders in the National League this season. Ronald Acuna Jr., who was unable to play the second half of the 2021 season due to an ACL injury, will return in 2022, though he will likely miss the first month of the season.

The Braves current projected lineup for Opening Day is below.

Ozzie Albies, 2B Matt Olson, 1B Austin Riley, 3B Marcell Ozuna, OF Adam Duvall, OF Eddie Rosario, OF Dansby Swanson, SS Alex Dickerson, DH Travis d'Arnaud, C

CBS Sports MLB @CBSSportsMLB



cbssports.com/mlb/news/brave… Braves 2022 season preview: Projected lineup, rotation and three questions for new-look reigning champs Braves 2022 season preview: Projected lineup, rotation and three questions for new-look reigning champscbssports.com/mlb/news/brave…

"Braves 2022 season preview: Projected lineup, rotation and three questions for new-look reigning champs" - @ CBS Sports MLB

When Ronald Acuna Jr. gets back from his injury, Marcell Ozuna will likely be moved to designated hitter and Acuna will fill in at center field. This lineup should still be among the best in baseball. When Ronald Acuna Jr. gets back from his injury, the Braves should be a legitimate threat to repeat as World Series champions.

Kenley Jansen while with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Braves rotation should also be strong and will be headlined by the likes of Max Fried, Charlie Morton, Ian Anderson, and Mike Soroka. The team should have no problems with depth in the rotation. With newly-signed Kenley Jansen as a closer, the pitching staff seems set for a successful 2022 season.

Overall, watch for the new-look Braves to be among the legitimate contenders in the National League this season. The bullpen seems more improved, the lineup is arguably just as good without Freddie Freeman, and the starting rotation has plenty of depth. The Braves will look to repeat as champions as the 2022 season begins.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt