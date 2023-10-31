Atlanta Braves, Jorge Soler being sued by fan for facial injuries sustained after star threw ball into stands in 2021

Jorge Soler is not on the Atlanta Braves anymore, but he is being sued for something that happened while he was. In 2021, Soler was a slugging outfielder for the team. At one point during the season, he threw a ball into the stands, and it evidently resulted in injuries for a fan. That fan is now suing both he and the team.

Jorge Soler likely did not mean any harm when he threw the ball into the stands with the Atlanta Braves. The slugger did what MLB outfielders do all the time in attempting to provide a fan with a lasting memory and a souvenir. That may have had unintended consequences.

Braves Rumors reported on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Breaking news: The Braves and former outfielder Jorge Soler have been hit with a lawsuit dating back to his time with the Atlanta club. The plaintiff is suing for damages related to facial injuries sustained from a ball Soler threw into the stands."

For now, it remains to be seen what will come of this lawsuit. Baseball games often warn fans to be aware of balls coming into the stands, usually by way of a home run or foul ball. They even installed protective netting in a lot of places in MLB stadiums recently. The team and Soler may be protected by those warnings, so it will be an interesting lawsuit to watch.

Jorge Soler was a key cog in the machine that was the 2021 Atlanta Braves. Those Braves won the World Series, and he won World Series MVP for the team. He threw a ball to fans in the stands, and he may have to pay for doing so.

Soler, now a part of the Miami Marlins, is being hit with a lawsuit for that action. It's unclear what the result will be, or if a judge will even hear the case. This occurred several years ago, and it may be difficult to prove the damages inflicted all this time later.