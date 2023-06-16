Taylor Higgins, the wife of former MLB star Chipper Jones, recently took to her Instagram account to celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary.

In a heartfelt story shared with her followers, Higgins expressed love for her husband and playfully hinted at keeping him around for many more years to come.

"Happy anniversary, my love! 8 years married, and I think I'll keep you around." - Higgins wrote in her Instagram story.

The simple yet heartfelt message conveyed the couple's milestone achievement and the joy they continue to find in their marriage.

The accompanying photo showcased the couple having drinks, capturing the happiness and love they share.

Taylor Higgin's Instagram story

Chipper Jones and his marriage with Taylor Higgins

Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones has experienced the ups and downs of relationships, going through two divorces before finding his true happiness with his third wife, Taylor Higgins.

Initially, Jones had sworn off marriage and children after his divorce from his second wife, Sharon. However, fate had other plans when he met Taylor in the summer of 2012, just a few months after his separation.

Jones was initially resistant to the idea of marriage, but Taylor's understanding and their shared interests, particularly their love for hunting and the outdoors, began to change his perspective.

Taylor challenged Jones' beliefs by telling him that it wasn't her fault he had chosen the wrong people to marry in the past. Her words resonated with him, and he realized that everything about his relationship with Taylor felt right.

Unlike his previous marriages, his family embraced Taylor wholeheartedly, forming a deep bond with her. Jones's parents, who were seldom involved in his previous marriages, now regularly spent time with him and Taylor, sharing dinners and creating cherished memories.

The love and joy Jones has found with Taylor have transformed his life. He openly admits that the five years he has known Taylor have been the best years of his life. Their union in June 2015 in the Bahamas was a testament to their commitment, and since then, they have welcomed two sons, Cutler and Cooper, into their family.

