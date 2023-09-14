With 16 games remaining in the regular season, the Atlanta Braves have already clinched the National League East division title. The powerhouse club has been one of the top contenders for the World Series throughout the season, with many fans and experts are unsurprised at the position where they find themselves.

That being said, the MLB playoffs are unpredictable, so there is no guarantee about which team will walk away with the crown. While the Atlanta Braves are the current betting favorites to win the 2023 title, it won't be a cakewalk. This is where Braves manager Brian Snitker enters the picture, with some believing that he is getting ahead of himself.

“you’re gonna get to play in the world series this time” - @atlhoe12345

The 67-year-old manager, who helped guide the team to a World Series championship in 2021, was caught celebrating with team superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. after they clinched the division crown. Snitker was recorded telling the outfielder that he will finally be able to play in a World Series after an injury kept him of the lineup during the 2021 run.

While confidence is key, some fans have suggested that Snikter's seemingly minor encouragement toward Ronald Acuna Jr. means that the Braves may overlook their opponents. As baseball fans have seen in the past, every team has a chance to win the World Series once they reach the postseason.

During the Atlanta Braves 2021 World Series run, Acuna Jr. was sidelined after suffering a torn ACL in July of the same year. While Snitker's words about the potential National League MVP playing in the World Series this season could be considered as cocky or irresponsible, the team DOES have a realistic shot at winning it all.

"And Ronald Acuña is coming for 40/70.. this Braves team is unbelievable. I hate saying it because anything can happen in October but I will projectile vomit if they don’t win the World Series" - @GeauxSportsTalk

The Atlanta Braves have been the most impressive team all season long

The MLB season is the true definition of a grind thanks to its 162-game schedule. However, while there are ordinarily ebbs and flows throughout the year, the Braves have consistently looked like the strongest team all year. Currently, Atlanta has the best record in the MLB, with an impressive 96-50 record.

Thanks to the incredible seasons from Spencer Strider, Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson, and Ozzie Albies, the Atlanta Braves will enter the postseason as the betting favorite. However, just because they did well all season does not mean that they will win it all.

