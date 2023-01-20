Atlanta Braves Rumors: Three players who could improve their roster in 2023

The Atlanta Braves are looking for a rebound in 2023. After winning the World Series in 2021 for the first time in 26 years, the Braves saw their previously iron-clad grip on the NL East start to slip.

The team suffered some key departures this past offseason, including shortstop Dansby Swanson and promising youngster William Contreras. General Manager Alex Anthopoulos is known for being a shrewd inside operative who knows how to make a deal. Here are some top moves who the Braves could still grab before the 2023 season starts.

3 Players who could still aid the Atlanta Braves' prospects in 2023

3. Jurickson Profar

Swanson left a chink in the fairly-well positioned Atlanta Braves lineup in the shortstop spot when he went to the Chicago Cubs earlier this offseason. Youngster Vaughan Grissom is poised to take the position next year, but at only 22 years old could benefit from a veteran to share with. Jurickson Profar is a utility player who had 15 home runs in a rebound 2022 season with the San Diego Padres. With the addition of Profar, 30, the Braves could inject a decade of experience into the lineup.

According to @BNightengale , the Red Sox have shown interest in Jurickson Profar. In 152 games last year, he hit 15 home runs and posted a .243 batting average. It was his highest home run total since the 2019 campaign. According to @BNightengale, the Red Sox have shown interest in Jurickson Profar. In 152 games last year, he hit 15 home runs and posted a .243 batting average. It was his highest home run total since the 2019 campaign. https://t.co/qNSHrnzCTA

2. Michael Wacha

The Atlanta Braves have an electrifying pitching corps featuring names like Kyle Wright Spencer Strider. Strider went 11-5 with an ERA of 2.67, finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting in 2022. Starter Michael Wacha had a career season with the Boston Red Sox last year and could add some serious depth to the Braves' pitching rotation this coming season.

Congrats to Michael Wacha on strikeout No. 1,000! That's a lot of Ks!Congrats to Michael Wacha on strikeout No. 1,000! https://t.co/F3gYbWfHuo

1. Jackie Bradley Jr.

The departure of center fielder Adam Duvall, who went to the Boston Red Sox in a very recent deal, opens up a spot in the centerfield position. Jackie Bradley is a speedy outfielder who could play center field for some time and provide a valuable pinch-runner for the Atlanta Braves. Although his offensive production is down, Bradley Jr. is still a free agent and would probably come at a very reasonable price should the Atlanta Braves entertain signing him.

