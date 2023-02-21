Atlanta Braves vs Boston Red Sox: Spring Training Lineup Predictions - February 25, 2023 | MLB 2023

The Atlanta Braves may be one of the strongest teams from top to bottom this upcoming season.

Atlanta GM Alex Anthopoulous not only helped the team land some of the top players in the game,but has also secured them for the long term. The core of the Braves roster will be under contract till 2027, with the possibility of extensions keeping the roster together for years.

"Alex Anthopoulos apparently will not rest until every #Braves player has signed an extension:" - MLB Trade Rumors

The Atlanta Braves will kick off their Spring Training on February 25 against the Boston Red Sox at Cool Today Park in Venice, Florida. For fans hoping to attend the game, the opening pitch is slated for 1:05 pm, with the cheapest available ticket currently going for $62 USD on Vivid Seats.

While the Boston Red Sox always draws a large crowd, the team may be in for a rough 2023 season, as they bid goodbye to several key players from their roster. Some of the notable departures include J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts, who both signed elsewhere in free agency.

"Dustin Pedroia explaining why you shouldn’t sleep on the 2023 Red Sox. Makes me happy he’ll always be a part of the organization. Red Sox for life." - Tyler Milliken

Spring Training lineups are usually difficult to predict, given the fact that teams are allowed to invite up to 60 players. Here, though, is the most likely line-up for both the Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox heading into the new campaign.

Atlanta Braves' possible opening lineup heading into first game of spring

While the Braves may have the luxury of having one of the strongest lineups in baseball, it's difficult to predict how managers will approach their spring lineups. However, here's a look at the Braves' potential lineup for their first game of Spring Training.

RF Ronald Acuna Jr. CF Michael Harris II 3B Austin Riley 1B Matt Olson C Sean Murphy 2B Ozzie Albies LF Eddie Rosario DH Marcell Ozuna SS Vaughn Grissom

In a loaded National League East, which features the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, the Atlanta Braves may be the toughest roster in the MLB.

Potential starting lineup for Boston Red Sox heading into first game of spring

One of the most difficult teams to project this coming season, the Boston Red Sox will see some of their unproven talents at the MLB level play key roles for the team this season.

Those talents include Triston Casas and Masataka Yoshida. Here's a look at the potential Red Sox lineup heading into the Feb. 25 matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

LF Masataka Yoshida SS Kike Hernandez 3B Rafael Devers DH Justin Turner 1B Triston Casas CF Adam Duvall RF Alex Verdugo 2B Christian Arroyo C Reese McGuire

Even though the Red Sox may be in for a tough divisional battle with the New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays, the acquisitions of Justin Turner and Adam Duvall may help the team finish with a better record than most project.

