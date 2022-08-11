"Bad guy with literally zero morals or scruples and not an ounce of couth" - Former MLB legend Curt Schilling snaps at Pete Rose for downplaying questions on sexual allegations

On August 9, MLB right-handed pitcher Curt Schilling criticized former MLB player Pete Rose openly on Twitter for playing down the claims of sexual misconduct.

On Sunday, Pete Rose was invited to Citizens Bank Park to celebrate the Philadelphia Phillies' 1980 World Series championship team.

Newsmax @newsmax Pete Rose is expected to be at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Aug. 7 to celebrate the 1980 World Champion Phillies -- his first appearance at a Phillies game since his ban from baseball. newsmax.com/us/pete-rose-p… Pete Rose is expected to be at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Aug. 7 to celebrate the 1980 World Champion Phillies -- his first appearance at a Phillies game since his ban from baseball. newsmax.com/us/pete-rose-p…

Rose's visit to Citizens Park turned controversial.

Alex Coffey, beat writer for "The Philadelphia Inquirer," asked Pete's response to the claim his presence at the event sends a negative message to women.

To which, Pete replied:

“No, I’m not here to talk about that. Sorry about that. It was 55 years ago babe.”

Coffey was referring to Pete's sexual allegations case from 2017. A woman accused him of having a sexual relationship with her in 1973 when she was a minor. Pete verified the allegations to be true but went on to mention the girl was 16 years old and capable of giving her legal consent.

trib.al/t8OaIbF The Phillies scrapped 2017 plans to honor Pete Rose because of a woman’s claim she had a sexual relationship with the hit king when she was a minor.Asked about that during Sunday's appearance in Philadelphia, Rose said, "It was 55 years ago, babe." The Phillies scrapped 2017 plans to honor Pete Rose because of a woman’s claim she had a sexual relationship with the hit king when she was a minor.Asked about that during Sunday's appearance in Philadelphia, Rose said, "It was 55 years ago, babe."trib.al/t8OaIbF

After Alex Coffey's tweet went viral, Curt Schilling snapped back at Pete for brushing the sexual allegations under the carpet.

Curt Schilling @gehrig38 @byalexcoffey I say this as someone who knows him, who he treated kindly, but the things he says and his lack of self-awareness are unreal. HOF talent, absolutely, but just a bad bad guy with literally zero morals or scruples and not an ounce of couth. @byalexcoffey I say this as someone who knows him, who he treated kindly, but the things he says and his lack of self-awareness are unreal. HOF talent, absolutely, but just a bad bad guy with literally zero morals or scruples and not an ounce of couth.

Additionally, Pete Rose's reaction to a question regarding women got him furious when he referred to a respected female journalist as a "babe."

Per the "Daily Mail," Pete later expressed regret to Alex after the ceremony, saying,

"Will you forgive me if I sign 1,000 baseballs for you?"

Pete added:

"'I'm going to tell you one more time: I'm here for the Philly fans, I'm here for my teammates, OK,' Rose said. 'I'm here for the Philly organization and who cares what happened 50 years ago.'"

Another embarrassing episode that caught everybody's attention was Pete using foul language during the sixth inning of the game's live broadcast on Sunday.

NBC Sports Philadelphia removed Pete Rose's profane language from Sunday's replay

86th MLB All-Star Game

Pete Rose's return to Citizens Park was full of mess. Pete was in the spotlight for a second time after behaving in an unacceptable manner to a journalist and dodging inquiries about his sexual misconduct scandal.

For the fifth and sixth innings, Pete joined Tom McCarthy and John Kruk in the Phillies' booth. He reportedly used uncensored language like "X-rated show," "c**k-high fastball," "horses***," and more.

Pete's commentary was removed from the replay by NBC Sports Philadelphia because he used unrestrained vocabulary. An image with the following text was used in its place:

"Due to time constraints we now move ahead in the following program."

Pete Rose has received a lot of flak from MLB enthusiasts on Twitter.

