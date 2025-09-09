Barry Bonds' daughter Shikari steps out in chic halter-style fashion during her Lake Lanier getaway, pairing the top with wide-leg pinstripe pants

Having married his first wife, Susann Branco, in 1988, San Francisco Giants legend Barry Bonds welcomed children Nikolai and Shikari in 1989 and 1991, respectively. His daughter, Shikari, boasts over 12,000 followers on Instagram, where she frequently posts content related to her daily life.On Monday, she posted a series of snaps from her getaway to Lake Lanier. Sporting a pinstripe top with matching wide-legged pants, Shikari dressed perfectly for the outdoors. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLocated in Georgia, Lake Lanier was built in the 1950s, after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers constructed the Buford Dam. It was named after the famous poet Sidney Lanier, who hailed from Macon, Georgia.The lake is a popular attraction for tourists and locals. Popular activities that one can indulge in at Lake Lanier include boating, swimming and fishing, while the area surrounding the lake is also perfect for those fond of camping.Barry Bonds' daughter, Shikari, was in attendance as he earned a major achievement from The Pump FoundationDespite the controversy surrounding his Hall of Fame eligibility, Barry Bonds is still considered by many as one of the best baseball players of all time. In 22 seasons, Bonds earned 14 All-Star selections, seven NL MVP awards, eight Gold Gloves, 12 Silver Slugger awards and a whole host of other notable honors.In late August, he added another notable achievement to his resume. He was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 25th Anniversary Celebrity Dinner, hosted by the Harold and Carole Pump Foundation. His daughter, Shikari, was also in attendance. Soon after the event, she shared a snap showing off her outfit for the big night.&quot;A beautiful night at The Pump Foundation Gala 🖤&quot; Shikari captioned her Instagram StoryHaving called time on his professional baseball career in 2007, Barry Bonds serves as the special adviser to the CEO of the Giants, Larry Baer.