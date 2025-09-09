  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Barry Bonds' daughter Shikari steps out in chic halter-style fashion during her Lake Lanier getaway, pairing the top with wide-leg pinstripe pants

Barry Bonds' daughter Shikari steps out in chic halter-style fashion during her Lake Lanier getaway, pairing the top with wide-leg pinstripe pants

By Raghav Mehta
Published Sep 09, 2025 20:37 GMT
2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Green Carpet - Source: Getty
(Left to Right) Aisha Lynn Bonds, Barry Bonds, Shikari Bonds - Source: Getty

Having married his first wife, Susann Branco, in 1988, San Francisco Giants legend Barry Bonds welcomed children Nikolai and Shikari in 1989 and 1991, respectively. His daughter, Shikari, boasts over 12,000 followers on Instagram, where she frequently posts content related to her daily life.

Ad

On Monday, she posted a series of snaps from her getaway to Lake Lanier. Sporting a pinstripe top with matching wide-legged pants, Shikari dressed perfectly for the outdoors.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Located in Georgia, Lake Lanier was built in the 1950s, after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers constructed the Buford Dam. It was named after the famous poet Sidney Lanier, who hailed from Macon, Georgia.

The lake is a popular attraction for tourists and locals. Popular activities that one can indulge in at Lake Lanier include boating, swimming and fishing, while the area surrounding the lake is also perfect for those fond of camping.

Ad

Barry Bonds' daughter, Shikari, was in attendance as he earned a major achievement from The Pump Foundation

Despite the controversy surrounding his Hall of Fame eligibility, Barry Bonds is still considered by many as one of the best baseball players of all time. In 22 seasons, Bonds earned 14 All-Star selections, seven NL MVP awards, eight Gold Gloves, 12 Silver Slugger awards and a whole host of other notable honors.

Ad

In late August, he added another notable achievement to his resume. He was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 25th Anniversary Celebrity Dinner, hosted by the Harold and Carole Pump Foundation. His daughter, Shikari, was also in attendance. Soon after the event, she shared a snap showing off her outfit for the big night.

"A beautiful night at The Pump Foundation Gala 🖤" Shikari captioned her Instagram Story

Having called time on his professional baseball career in 2007, Barry Bonds serves as the special adviser to the CEO of the Giants, Larry Baer.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications