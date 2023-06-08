Although seven and a half games now seperate the New York Mets from the first-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East, tensions between the two teams remain as high as ever.

On June 6, Mets slugger Pete Alonso hit his league-leading 22nd off of Bryce Elder. Following the dinger, Alonso could be seen in the visitors dugout telling the Braves starter to "throw it again" in reference to the pitch.

The gesture, which was seen as derisive and disrespectful, was not lost on the Atlanta Braves. During Alonso's first at-bat in the following game on June 7, the star first baseman was plunked by Braves starter Charlie Morton on the hand. As Alonso doubled over in pain, cheers roared all around Truist Park in Atlanta.

"Pete Alonso exits Mets game after being hit by pitch on wrist" - New York Porch Sports

Following the game, Pete Alonso insinuated that the Atlanta Braves had hit him on purpose after hearing his "trash talk" of Elder the previous night. According to Alonso, his chirping was "friendly competitive banter", and he did not expect to be hit.

One commentator who took particular exception to the incident was Meek Phill of Barstool Sports. Phill, who harbors a special hatred of Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna, rushed to Alonso's defense.

In a post of his own, Phill asked why Braves' writers did not ask players to condemn the cacaphonous cheering that their fans ushered down on Alonso as he writhed in pain. In response to an earlier Tweet of his own, Phill followed up by calling out Mark Bowman and Dan O'Brien, both of whom cover the Atlanta Braves.

Phill @MeekPhill_ @DOBrienATL Can you do your job or are you still too busy cheerleading? @mlbbowman Can you do your job or are you still too busy cheerleading? @mlbbowman @DOBrienATL

While Pete Alonso was not seriously injured, and even revealed that Charlie Morton was sure to check in on him after he underwent an X-Ray. Regardless, the incident was not the best look for Braves fans.

New York Mets and Atlanta Braves have not seen the last of each other

Although the gap between the two teams on the NL standings table is widening, the decades-old rivarly will always remain. As bitter divisional rivals, beef and drama can often be dragged out for the duration of the season. With only the Miami Marlins between them in the standings, we may see a few more pivotal games yet between these two teams before the end of the season.

