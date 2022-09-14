“I’m beginning to see why Tommy Pham slapped him” - Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy roasts San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson over fantasy football league trades

Barstool Sports’ owner Dave Portnoy took a shot at San Francisco Giants' star Joc Pederson after the infamous Tommy Pham slap.

In a new tweet, Portnoy revealed that he received "insulting" trade offers from Pederson. He jokingly stating that he understood why Pham slapped him. His tweet read:

"I got to admit that after a day of dealing with wildly insulting trade offers from last place @yungjoc650 . I’m beginning to understand why Tommy Pham slapped him. I’m not saying I condone it but I sorta understand."

The Pham incident occurred in May this year. Pederson claimed that Pham accused him of cheating in a fantasy football league. The claims arose after Pederson allegedly placed a player on injured reserve and replaced him with a fantasy football free agent. However, Pham claimed it was a cheat move, despite supposedly executing a similar swap within his own fantasy football team.

Pham confronted Pederson on the field during pregame warmups between Pederson's San Francisco Giants and Pham's club at the time, the Cincinnati Reds. The slap was caught on camera.

In the aftermath of the incident, Pham was removed from the lineup for the game. Pederson, on the other hand, said he removed himself from the area to prevent the situation from worsening. He also added that he had no interest in retaliating.

Joc Pederson close to signing contract extension with Giants

Pederson had a rampant start to the campaign, earning his second-career selection to the All-Star Game. In 107 games this season, Pederson is hitting .263/.339/.513 with 20 home runs. Despite a potential move to free agency, the 30-year-old slugger could well extend his run with the Giants.

Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi spoke about a possible extension for Joc Pederson on KNBR’s Tolbert & Copes (h/t Steve Adams of MLBTradeRumors). He said:

"We'd love to have him back next year. We've talked some to his representative. I've talked to Joc about it himself. He's from here. He's played well. He was an All-Star for us."

The two-time World Series champion was a late signing for San Francisco after signing a $6 million deal from the Atlanta Braves. He made his debut in the league in 2014 with the Los Angeles Dodgers and has gone on to become one of the best outfielders in the division.

