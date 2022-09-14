"Bartender I'll have whatever he's having" - Max Kellerman reacts to Albert Pujols rediscovering 'fountain of youth' after Cardinals veteran smashes 697th career HR

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman and designated hitter Albert Pujols made history when he smashed his 697th career home run during Sunday's Cardinals-Pittsburgh Pirates game.

Pujols overtook former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez claimed sole possession of fourth place on MLB's all-time home run list. Pujols' 697th career home run helped St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pirates 4-3.

Pujols is in his final season and, at the age of 42, plans to hang up his cleats at the end of the year. His outstanding performance despite his age has raised eyebrows in the MLB universe.

Sports TV personality Max Kellerman questioned the veracity of Pujols' performance and made a subtle suggestion that he might be using steroids on the ESPN sports talk show "This Just In."

Speaking of Pujols, Kellerman sarcastically said:

"It is amazing, how Pujols, who was in steady decline for years, suddenly, it’s like he discovered the fountain of youth! I don’t know how he’s doing it! Bartender, I’ll have whatever he’s having! This is unbelievable."

"He sure has turned back the clock…how does a player turn back the clock like this? I guess it’s willpower and practice. All these years between then and now he hasn’t been practicing, apparently.”

Kellerman's comments received a lot of flak, and he was compelled to apologize.

Max Kellerman extends an apology to Albert Pujols for suggesting Pujols uses PEDs

Max Kellerman issued an apology on Tuesday for making sarcastic comments about Pujols' unexpected power surge at age 42.

Max Kellerman expressed regret, saying:

"We showed video of Albert as he chases 700 home runs. I commented that he seemed to be hitting the ball much better than he has in a long time.

"Some, including Albert, inferred that my curiosity as to how he was achieving this recent level of success could only mean that he was benefiting from something other than a lot of hard work, practice and his natural ability. For that, I apologize to Albert and the Cardinals’ organization.”

Keeping aside all the brouhaha, Albert Pujols is having a fantastic MLB season with 256 AB, 68 H, and 18 HR.

