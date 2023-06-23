A 12-player trade proposal that sends Shohei Ohtani from the Los Angeles Angels to the New York Mets was unleashed on MLB Network viewers by analyst Bo Porter.
Porter, a one-time manager of the Houston Astros, also played and coached for several MLB teams.
WIth near unanimity, MLB fans have crumpled up Porter's ludicrous proposition and tossed it in the trash can.
Porter's potential deal, which he defended with great zeal on the network's "MLB Tonight" show Thursday evening, sends Ohtani, constantly injured third baseman Anthony Rendon, outfielder Hunter Renfroe and pitcher Chris Devenski to the Mets.
In return, the Angels would receive a pair of third basemen in Brett Baty and Eduardo Escobar, outfielder Starling Marte, pitcher Tylor Megill and four of New York's top six prospects – catcher Kevin Parada (No. 1), shortstop Ronny Mauricio (No. 4), as well as pitchers Blake Tidwell and Dominic Hamel (Nos. 5 and 6, respectively).
Any possible trade that sees the Los Angeles Angels trade away Shohei Ohtani, an impending free agent, will be an eye-popper. And Porter's notion of sending him to the New York Mets is no different.
Baseball fans are seeing the proposal for what it is: an attempt at stirring the pot, rather than a legitimate trade concept.
While Shohei Ohtani has remained mute as to his future plans, the prevailing notion is that the Los Angeles Angels will not be able to pony up a possible $50 million a year over a long-term contract this coming offseason.
The Angels are already on the hook for Mike Trout's 12-year, $426.5 million contract that runs through 2030, as well as Rendon's anchor of a seven-year, $245 million deal that doesn't expire until after the 2026 campaign.
While Porter's proposal ships Rendon's franchise-choking contract to the New York Mets, one of the teams rumored to be in on the potential bidding for Ohtani this winter, it's not like the Angels' phenom would be a enough of a difference maker this season for New York anyhow.
Porter's proposal ignores the fact that the New York Mets enter the weekend with a 34-40 record, which already places the team 14 games behind the National League East-leading Atlanta Braves and seven games out of the NL wild-card chase.
Conversely, with Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Angels are 41-35. L.A. is only six games behind the American League West-leading Texas Rangers and only one-half game out of an AL wild-card spot.
New York Mets expected to pursue Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels in free agency this offseason
The Mets are expected to be driving the market for Ohtani this offseason, with the hitting/pitching superstar expected to command the largest deal in MLB history.
Ohtani has pitched for the Angels for the entirety of his six-year major league career. This season, he is leading the majors with 24 home runs and 58 RBIs.