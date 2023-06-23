A 12-player trade proposal that sends Shohei Ohtani from the Los Angeles Angels to the New York Mets was unleashed on MLB Network viewers by analyst Bo Porter.

Porter, a one-time manager of the Houston Astros, also played and coached for several MLB teams.

WIth near unanimity, MLB fans have crumpled up Porter's ludicrous proposition and tossed it in the trash can.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ A potential Mets and Angels trade involving Shohei Ohtani from MLB Network's Bo Porter A potential Mets and Angels trade involving Shohei Ohtani from MLB Network's Bo Porter https://t.co/Lna1rNDpid

Porter's potential deal, which he defended with great zeal on the network's "MLB Tonight" show Thursday evening, sends Ohtani, constantly injured third baseman Anthony Rendon, outfielder Hunter Renfroe and pitcher Chris Devenski to the Mets.

In return, the Angels would receive a pair of third basemen in Brett Baty and Eduardo Escobar, outfielder Starling Marte, pitcher Tylor Megill and four of New York's top six prospects – catcher Kevin Parada (No. 1), shortstop Ronny Mauricio (No. 4), as well as pitchers Blake Tidwell and Dominic Hamel (Nos. 5 and 6, respectively).

John Saponaro @JohnSaponaro



The worst thing to ever happen to sports is daily coverage on dedicated single-sport networks. It creates trades WFAN callers would laugh at & waters down on air talent. Does Bo Porter even prepare?

#LGM #MetsTwitter twitter.com/talkinbaseball… Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ A potential Mets and Angels trade involving Shohei Ohtani from MLB Network's Bo Porter A potential Mets and Angels trade involving Shohei Ohtani from MLB Network's Bo Porter https://t.co/Lna1rNDpid Oh. Ya know, just your run-of-the-mill 12 player trade 🙄The worst thing to ever happen to sports is daily coverage on dedicated single-sport networks. It creates trades WFAN callers would laugh at & waters down on air talent. Does Bo Porter even prepare? Oh. Ya know, just your run-of-the-mill 12 player trade 🙄The worst thing to ever happen to sports is daily coverage on dedicated single-sport networks. It creates trades WFAN callers would laugh at & waters down on air talent. Does Bo Porter even prepare?#LGM #MetsTwitter twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

District on Deck @DistrictOnDeck



It would also be even worse to see Shohei in a Mets uniform. Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ A potential Mets and Angels trade involving Shohei Ohtani from MLB Network's Bo Porter A potential Mets and Angels trade involving Shohei Ohtani from MLB Network's Bo Porter https://t.co/Lna1rNDpid Giving up Shohei Ohtani just to salary dump Anthony Rendon would be the worst form of malpractice I’ve ever seen.It would also be even worse to see Shohei in a Mets uniform. twitter.com/talkinbaseball… Giving up Shohei Ohtani just to salary dump Anthony Rendon would be the worst form of malpractice I’ve ever seen.It would also be even worse to see Shohei in a Mets uniform. twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

Ryan @BrewPackOnYT Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ A potential Mets and Angels trade involving Shohei Ohtani from MLB Network's Bo Porter A potential Mets and Angels trade involving Shohei Ohtani from MLB Network's Bo Porter https://t.co/Lna1rNDpid Mets are 6 games under 500 and 14 GB in the East. Idk why we making rental trade proposals for them twitter.com/talkinbaseball… Mets are 6 games under 500 and 14 GB in the East. Idk why we making rental trade proposals for them twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

Any possible trade that sees the Los Angeles Angels trade away Shohei Ohtani, an impending free agent, will be an eye-popper. And Porter's notion of sending him to the New York Mets is no different.

Baseball fans are seeing the proposal for what it is: an attempt at stirring the pot, rather than a legitimate trade concept.

Ladies Who Like Baseball @LONTDC1



Swear to god.



If Anthony Rendon goes to the Mets WITH OHTANI - we’re switching team alliances to like the guardians or something.



The Washington Nationals should not be the starter course for the other NL East teams Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ A potential Mets and Angels trade involving Shohei Ohtani from MLB Network's Bo Porter A potential Mets and Angels trade involving Shohei Ohtani from MLB Network's Bo Porter https://t.co/Lna1rNDpid WHAT THE ACTUAL F IS THIS.Swear to god.If Anthony Rendon goes to the Mets WITH OHTANI - we’re switching team alliances to like the guardians or something.The Washington Nationals should not be the starter course for the other NL East teams twitter.com/talkinbaseball… WHAT THE ACTUAL F IS THIS. Swear to god. If Anthony Rendon goes to the Mets WITH OHTANI - we’re switching team alliances to like the guardians or something. The Washington Nationals should not be the starter course for the other NL East teams twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

Jack @JackforRams



I’m sure that’s realistic! Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ A potential Mets and Angels trade involving Shohei Ohtani from MLB Network's Bo Porter A potential Mets and Angels trade involving Shohei Ohtani from MLB Network's Bo Porter https://t.co/Lna1rNDpid So if the Mets did this (they have the biggest payroll ever) they would add a huge Rendon contract on top of hypothetically wanting to extend Ohtani who will have the biggest contract ever.I’m sure that’s realistic! twitter.com/talkinbaseball… So if the Mets did this (they have the biggest payroll ever) they would add a huge Rendon contract on top of hypothetically wanting to extend Ohtani who will have the biggest contract ever.I’m sure that’s realistic! twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

Leon Czolgosz @Mr_BalIoonhands Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ A potential Mets and Angels trade involving Shohei Ohtani from MLB Network's Bo Porter A potential Mets and Angels trade involving Shohei Ohtani from MLB Network's Bo Porter https://t.co/Lna1rNDpid #Mets 100% would make this deal to get Ohtani for 2 months, miss the playoffs, then not re sign him and be stuck with Rendon for 3 more years twitter.com/talkinbaseball… #Mets 100% would make this deal to get Ohtani for 2 months, miss the playoffs, then not re sign him and be stuck with Rendon for 3 more years twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

While Shohei Ohtani has remained mute as to his future plans, the prevailing notion is that the Los Angeles Angels will not be able to pony up a possible $50 million a year over a long-term contract this coming offseason.

The Angels are already on the hook for Mike Trout's 12-year, $426.5 million contract that runs through 2030, as well as Rendon's anchor of a seven-year, $245 million deal that doesn't expire until after the 2026 campaign.

Seany Boy🐲 @SeanyBoy203_ Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ A potential Mets and Angels trade involving Shohei Ohtani from MLB Network's Bo Porter A potential Mets and Angels trade involving Shohei Ohtani from MLB Network's Bo Porter https://t.co/Lna1rNDpid Whoever came up with this is fkn brain dead, just try signing him in the off-season. Our season is borderline over anyways. Getting rid of Mauricio, Baty & Peraza is just absolutely fkn ridiculous and I would never, ever want to touch that Anthony Rendon contract. twitter.com/talkinbaseball… Whoever came up with this is fkn brain dead, just try signing him in the off-season. Our season is borderline over anyways. Getting rid of Mauricio, Baty & Peraza is just absolutely fkn ridiculous and I would never, ever want to touch that Anthony Rendon contract. twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

Robert O'Neill @RobertONeill31



Additionally, why would the Angels, who are 6 over .500, do this? Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ A potential Mets and Angels trade involving Shohei Ohtani from MLB Network's Bo Porter A potential Mets and Angels trade involving Shohei Ohtani from MLB Network's Bo Porter https://t.co/Lna1rNDpid Aren't the Mets six games under .500 and 14 games out of first place? Why would they do all this for a guy they could simply attempt to sign in four months?Additionally, why would the Angels, who are 6 over .500, do this? twitter.com/TalkinBaseball… Aren't the Mets six games under .500 and 14 games out of first place? Why would they do all this for a guy they could simply attempt to sign in four months? Additionally, why would the Angels, who are 6 over .500, do this? twitter.com/TalkinBaseball…

While Porter's proposal ships Rendon's franchise-choking contract to the New York Mets, one of the teams rumored to be in on the potential bidding for Ohtani this winter, it's not like the Angels' phenom would be a enough of a difference maker this season for New York anyhow.

Porter's proposal ignores the fact that the New York Mets enter the weekend with a 34-40 record, which already places the team 14 games behind the National League East-leading Atlanta Braves and seven games out of the NL wild-card chase.

Conversely, with Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Angels are 41-35. L.A. is only six games behind the American League West-leading Texas Rangers and only one-half game out of an AL wild-card spot.

Dom @domconsole Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ A potential Mets and Angels trade involving Shohei Ohtani from MLB Network's Bo Porter A potential Mets and Angels trade involving Shohei Ohtani from MLB Network's Bo Porter https://t.co/Lna1rNDpid Ohtani hypothetically being traded to still miss the playoffs. You hate to see it. twitter.com/talkinbaseball… Ohtani hypothetically being traded to still miss the playoffs. You hate to see it. twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

New York Mets expected to pursue Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels in free agency this offseason

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels pitches.

The Mets are expected to be driving the market for Ohtani this offseason, with the hitting/pitching superstar expected to command the largest deal in MLB history.

Ohtani has pitched for the Angels for the entirety of his six-year major league career. This season, he is leading the majors with 24 home runs and 58 RBIs.

