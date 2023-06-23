Thursday was a rough day for the Philadelphia Phillies. The team fell 5-1 in extra innings to the visiting Atlanta Braves in a crucial National League East matchup, a defeat largely fueled by Kyle Schwarber's two-out blunder while attempting to field what would've been the final out of the 10th inning.

Schwarber's gaffe instead plated two runs for the Braves, keeping the inning alive for Marcell Ozuna to put the contest out of reach with a two-run home run in the next at-bat.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Phillies radio broadcasters were heated when Ron Washington stopped Marcell Ozuna to do a handshake before he touched home



“That’s a joke, Ron Washington. That’s just not professional.” Phillies radio broadcasters were heated when Ron Washington stopped Marcell Ozuna to do a handshake before he touched home“That’s a joke, Ron Washington. That’s just not professional.” https://t.co/AkJnr4uX51

As annoyed as Philadelphia Phillies broadcaster Larry Andersen was at Ozuna's blast, he really was not pleased that Braves third base coach Ron Washington briefly stopped the slugger to slap his hand in congratulations during the final leg of his home run trot.

Anderson ranted about the ritual between Washington and Ozuna:

"They’re going to stop in the middle of the third base line. … That’s a joke. Ron Washington, that’s just not professional. Stopping in the middle of the third base line so they can do a little hand dance."

Play-by-play announcer Scott Franze also was not pleased at the amount of time it took Ozuna to round the bases, saying:

"Ozuna just now steps on home plate."

The radio duo's annoyance was taunted by MLB fans.

The Philadelphia Phillies have shown signs of life after a sluggish start to the season for the defending National League champions. Philadelphia took the third and final NL wild-card spot last season and rode it all the way to the World Series before losing to the Houston Astros.

While the Philadelphia Phillies have climbed back above .500 at 38-36 heading into the weekend, the loss to the Braves dropped them 10 games behind the division leaders. Atlanta owns the best record in the NL at 48-26.

Thursday's loss dropped Philadelphia's record against the Braves this season to 2-4. The teams don't play again until September.

Philadelphia Phillies look to take out their frustrations on old rival

Kyle Schwarber and Alec Bohm of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrate.

The Phillies have won seven of their past 10, but Thursday's loss was a stinger. Philadelphia gets a shot at feeling better about itself this weekend as the hated New York Mets come to town for a three-game series.

The Mets are having another nightmarish season and enter the series at 34-40, 14 games out of first place and four behind the Phillies.

