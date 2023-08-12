Atlanta Braves slugger Matt Olson is on fire this year. Nobody in the league is seeing the ball as well as him this season. He notched his 42nd home run of the campaign on Saturday in a multi-homer day.

Olson hit his 41st home run of the year in the sixth inning off Reed Garrett. He went on to hit his second home run of the afternoon in the eighth inning off Josh Walker.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Olson now leads the league with 42 home runs. He came into the game tied with superstar Shohei Ohtani but now has a two-homer lead. The closest player is New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso who has 35 home runs.

Olson was vital in Atlanta Braves' massive win over New York Mets in Game One of their Saturday doubleheader. Atlanta put 21 runs on the board to demolish the Mets 21-3.

"24 HR in his last 47 games. Unreal stretch he's on. He's also got an 18% K rate in that stetch, vs. a 30% in the 68 games prior" one fan posted.

"Olson might just reach 50 home runs by the end of this Mets series" another fan posted.

MLB Reddit is starstruck with what Matt Olson has been able to do recently. Not only does he lead the league in home runs, he also leads the league in RBIs. He has 105 RBIs on the season, and the closest player to him is Adolis Garcia, who has 89 RBIs.

Given his success, opposing teams should think about throwing around him. But that is hard to do when the lineup is filled with guys who can mash baseballs.

Matt Olson is not the only player having a career year for the Braves

Brewers Braves Baseball

The Braves are the hottest team in the league. Their 74-41 record is the best in the league, and they look like a true contender this season.

Aside from Matt Olson's explosive season at the plate, other players are having monster seasons in Atlanta as well. One player you can point to is Ronald Acuna Jr. He is hitting .339 with 26 home runs, 71 RBIs, and a league-leading 54 stolen bases.

Behind Olson and Acuna Jr., the Braves have proven to be a tough team to keep off the board. It will be challenging to take this team out in a postseason series.