"Being able to sleep better" - Shohei Ohtani overcomes sleep disruptions post-gambling scandal, credits improved rest for recent success

Shohei Ohtani has been in the news on an almost daily basis since he announced about signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. From his $700 million contract, his marriage to Mamiko Tanaka and a gambling scandal involving former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, Ohtani has been the topic of a lot of conversation.

Being part of a gambling investigation in the MLB came with stress, and Ohtani discussed the effects it had on him after Tuesday's 10-2 win against the San Francisco Giants. Ohtani has been cleared of any suspicion and told the media, via his new interpreter, Will Ireton:

"Initially I really didn't have much sleep, obviously, with the things that were happening, but now I've been able to really have a pretty consistent routine, been able to sleep well, so I think those are leading to good results.

"I think, really, as the incidents progressed and I was basically doing what I can to show that I'm fine, and as the incidents were progressing and the investigation was going on and I was starting to not be involved anymore, that's when I was able to really focus on my sleep and being able to sleep better."

An in-form Shohei Ohtani was on display on Tuesday, as he registered three hits and a home run in the Dodgers' resounding win at Oracle Park.

Shohei Ohtani thought he had cleared Levi’s Landing

While speaking to reporters, Shohei Ohtani discussed Oracle Park, the Dodgers-Giants rivalry and his home run, which he thought was going to clear Levi's Landing:

“I thought I hit one today. I was disappointed it didn’t go over.

“The image of the ballpark I have is, it’s very beautiful, historic. I really like the view of this stadium. I’ve seen Barry Bonds hit a lot of home runs, so I’m very familiar with the Dodgers and Giants rivalry.”

With the Dodgers winning the first two matches of the three-game series, they have widened the gap on the second-placed San Diego Padres, who fell to successive defeats to the Colorado Rockies.

The Dodgers top the NL West at 29-15, while the Padres have been inconsistent, as is displayed by their 22-23 record.

