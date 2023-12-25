"Best gift we could’ve asked for" "10 rings in that picture" - Yankees legends Derek Jeter and Jorge Posada's Christmas reunion pictures spark festive fan frenzy

When Jorge Posada and Derek Jeter played for the New York Yankees, the franchise was a force in the MLB. Posada won four World Series in New York, while Jeter came away with five.

All good things must come to an end, but Yankees fans will be disappointed at not winning one since 2009, when both of these stars were on their roster. Flash forward to now and Jeter shared a Christmas tweet on X with the caption:

"Happy Holidays!!!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

This certainly got Yankee fans nostalgic on Christmas Day. They were quick to share their thoughts, with many asking to join the franchise legends next year and others just delighted at seeing the two together:

"This is the best gift that we could’ve asked for. #myheroes #holidayspirit"

Expand Tweet

"10 rings in that picture (Yogi is somewhere saying he has 10 by himself)"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Can the Yankees win their first World Series since Derek Jeter and Jorge Posada retired?

The New York Yankees have won 27 World Series titles in their history, an MLB record, but their last came in 2009. All dynasties come to an end and it is almost impossible to maintain that level of dominance over decades.

It is fair to say the Yankees struggled to stay at the top after Derek Jeter, Jorge Posada and company retired. While the Yankees are still one of the biggest teams in baseball, they are coming off a disappointing 2023 season where they went 82-80 and finished fourth in the AL East.

Missing the playoffs was a painful experience and not one the franchise plans on going through again. To bolster their ambitions in 2024, the Yankees landed Juan Soto in a seven-player trade from the San Diego Padres. While a contract extension has yet to be agreed upon, this trade makes New York a much stronger team.

Adding his hitting prowess to that of Aaron Judge gives the Yankees the power to take over games and many of the narrow losses from 2023 could be victories in 2024.

Some analysts think the addition of Soto changes the Yankees' outlook entirely, but it remains to be seen whether that will be the case. Will Judge and Soto be the heroes that bring the franchise its first World Series win since the days of Derek Jeter and Jorge Posada? Fans will certainly be hoping so.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.