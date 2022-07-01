"Best player in baseball, and it isn’t close" "Acuna being an all star this year is a joke" - MLB fans debate after Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. leads NL All-Star voting

Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. is the first National League player to secure a spot in the All-Star game thanks to the fan vote. Despite voting results, many MLB fans are split on whether or not he deserves the honor.

While Ronald Acuna Jr. has been excellent on the field this season, he has missed a significant amount of time. Due to injury, the star outfielder has missed 33 games for the Atlanta Braves this season. Some MLB fans believe this should disqualify him from making the All-Star team, let alone being the lead vote getter for the league.

Of course this is baseball, so there are two sides to every story. For every fan that thinks he is undeserving, there is one who sees this as perfectly justified. If you look purely at what he has accomplished while on the field, it is certainly hard to argue with this vote.

The Atlanta Braves have a passionate fanbase and are ready to defend their star with everything they have.

Acuna Jr. runs the bases, Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves.

The entire point of having a fan vote was to take the input of every different fanbase to best select an All-Star team. This has upset many fans, as they feel like players that are more deserving aren't making it due to smaller fanbases.

Ronald Acuna Jr. beat out stars from the San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, and St. Louis Cardinals.

This is an easy stance to take if your favorite player is not Ronald Acuna Jr. However, if you are on the other side, it is even easier to defend, since he did win the fan vote.

There is no shortage of talent in the National League, and many players are deserving of this spot. The crux of the issue seems to be his time away from the game. This has many fans feeling like their players who have played the majority of the season are being robbed.

This negative reaction to the fan vote has galvanized the fans who did for the Atlanta Braves phenom Ronald Acuna Jr., and they are enjoying this moment.

The Fan vote seems like it may be an experiment that is doomed to fail, with issues like this cropping up all over the place. If fans do not respect the results of a fan vote, then why bother with the fan vote?

After this first phase of the fan vote, Ronald Acuna Jr. and his fans can sit back and celebrate. Being the first selected and leading vote getter is an honor, and while it is debatable, he is worthy of it.

At the end of the day, this is a moot point as the votes have already been cast. The reaction can still make a difference in the future, though. The league will be able to make changes for next season, so it will be interesting to see how they adapt.

