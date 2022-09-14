"Best season from a Yankee I have ever seen" "MVP there's no one better this year" - New York Yankees fans in awe of MVP favorite Aaron Judge following league-leading 56th and 57th home runs of the season

Aaron Judge is starting to run away with the MVP. As the MVP favorite, the New York Yankees outfielder has hit his league-leading 56th and 57th home run tonight against the Boston Red Sox. Judge is having one of the best seasons in the history of Major League Baseball.

The two home run night puts him even further ahead of the league in home runs with 57 on the year. He has 20 more home runs than Kyle Schwarber, who leads the National League with 37. The season Judge is having has Yankees fans singing his praises.

Aaron Judge is absolutely going off. The two slams tonight have put him within 4 home runs of tying Roger Maris' single-season home run record. Judge is seeing the baseball like it's a beach ball this year.

Only one player in baseball history has ever won the MLB home-run title by 20 or more home runs in a single season.

His name is Babe Ruth. NY #Yankees CF Aaron Judge, with two homers tonight, now leads #MLB with 57 home runs_20 more than #Phillies OF Kyle Schwarber (37).Only one player in baseball history has ever won the MLB home-run title by 20 or more home runs in a single season.His name is Babe Ruth. NY #Yankees CF Aaron Judge, with two homers tonight, now leads #MLB with 57 home runs_20 more than #Phillies OF Kyle Schwarber (37).Only one player in baseball history has ever won the MLB home-run title by 20 or more home runs in a single season.His name is Babe Ruth.

Aaron Judge is doing all of this while on a prove-it year as he turned down the Yankees $213.5 million deal. With the possibility of becoming a free agent after the season is over, Judge has bet on himself this year. There's no doubt he will get offered more than the 213.5 million dollar deal offered by the Yankees earlier this year.

1998 Sammy Sosa: 11

1938 Hank Greenberg: 11 MLB @MLB ANOTHER ONE! ANOTHER ONE! https://t.co/lrxv5ZMiff Aaron Judge now has 10 multi-HR games this season, tied for 3rd-most in a season in MLB history, behind only:1998 Sammy Sosa: 111938 Hank Greenberg: 11 twitter.com/MLB/status/156… Aaron Judge now has 10 multi-HR games this season, tied for 3rd-most in a season in MLB history, behind only:1998 Sammy Sosa: 111938 Hank Greenberg: 11 twitter.com/MLB/status/156…

Along with leading the league in home runs, Judge is leading the league with the most multi-home run games this year. Another ties him with Sammy Sosa and Hank Greenberg as the most multi-home run games in MLB history. Aaron Judge is having a historic season at the best possible time.

With his performance tonight, fans think that it is certain that Judge will win the MVP. It's hard to argue with these fans. Judge leads the league in almost every single offensive statistic that there is.

Aaron Judge is starting to pull away from Shohei Ohtani in the MVP race

The MVP race will ultimately come down to Judge and Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani is a unicorn within the sport, being able to do something that no other player can do at his level. Being able to pitch and hit at a very high level is extremely valuable to any team.

While Ohtani can both hit and pitch, he doesn't play the field for the Angels. When Ohtani is not pitching, he is penciled in as the DH. This isn't because Ohtani can't field, but it is to save his arm between pitching starts.

Aaron Judge does DH as well, but that's only to give him a break from playing the outfield. Other than that, Judge is roaming the outfield for the Yankees. He helps his team more defensively than Ohtani does. With the regular season coming to an end, it will be interesting to see how the MVP vote turns out.

