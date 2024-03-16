“Best teammate ever!” - Mookie Betts lauds wife Brianna as they embark on enchanting journey amid Seoul Series

Mookie Betts, along with his wife Brianna Hammonds, arrived in South Korea ahead of the first regular-season opener of the 2024 MLB season in Seoul, South Korea.

Other Dodgers have followed suit. After a strenuous 14-hour flight, they touched down in Asia, not so far away from the land of the rising sun, which Shohei Ohtani calls his home.

Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for his wife, Brianna, for accompanying him wherever he goes and for being his "best teammate."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A sleepy Betts alongside Brianna Hammonds, seen in the screenshot embedded below, showcases the duo safely landing in Seoul.

"Best teammate ever!" - mookiebetts

Screenshot from Brianna Betts story on Instagram

Brianna Betts has been Mookie Betts' constant support throughout his career and has been a flagmast of support in his endeavors, both on and off the field.

The duo have known each other since they were teenagers. That love transcended into an everlasting bond when they welcomed their first child, Kynlee Ivory Betts, in 2018, got married in a lavish affair in 2021. The couple recently welcomed their second son, Kaj Lynn Betts.

Brianna Betts was besides Mookie and was one of the first people to embrace him both times when he won a World Series in 2018 (with the Boston Red Sox) and 2020 (with the LA Dodgers).

Mookie Betts' daughter, Kynlee, has also been a major support in his life, as she has hardly missed any of his games after he made the switch to the West Coast and signed with LA.

Mookie is an integral part of the Dodgers lineup, and his versatility in defense is a major boost. They have traveled to Seoul to take on the SD Padres in a two-game series on Mar. 20 and 21 at the GoCheok Skydome in Seoul, South Korea.

Mookie Betts versatility in defense has landed him the shortstop position with the Dodgers

LA Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made the tough choice of moving Gavin Lux to second base and bringing Betts to the shortstop position in the infield.

The reason touted by the manager was his apprehensions about Lux's recent struggles after returning from an injury-ridden season. He played no part in the 2023 season and made many unforced errors at the shortstop position this spring.

It's a testament to Mookie Betts' talents and versatility on defense, which has landed him at shortstop. He has had six gold gloves, albeit all as a right fielder, but has played at first base and second base. He will now play at shortstop for the Dodgers in the 2024 MLB season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.