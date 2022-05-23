"Big time week for u man. Homers. Grand slams. Y’all are rockin" - Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart congratulates Boston Red Sox slugger Trevor Story after dominant performances

The Boston Red Sox's biggest offseason acquisition, Trevor Story, had a dominant stretch of games that captured the attention of the MLB world and even gained the recognition of Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart. The Boston Celtics star is currently focused on his playoff series against the Miami Heat, but took some time to congratulate his Boston sports colleague.

This stems from Trevor Story showing his support for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year by wearing his jersey. This, paired with recent highlight reel performances from the second baseman, led to the shoutout.

Marcus Smart tweeted out his congratulations to the baseball star, seen below.

Marcus Smart tweeted out his congratulations to the baseball star, seen below.

"I see u (Trevor Story)! Appreciate that Texas fam love! Big time week for u man. Homers. Grand slams. Y’all are rockin. - @ Marcus Smart

This appreciation did not go unnoticed. The Boston Red Sox slugger quickly responded with a message of his own attatched.

The Boston Red Sox slugger quickly responded with a message of his own attatched.

"Always bro! Thank you Good luck the rest of the way" - @ Trevor Story

This support shown across sports must be a great feeling for fans in Boston, who are used to winning championships and hope to return to those winning ways this season.

Trevor Story has been incredible in his last five games

Houston Astros v Boston Red Sox

Marcus Smart wasn't the only one who noticed an uptick in performances from the Boston Red Sox and their stars, as the team seems to be getting back on track. While they are in an exceptionally strong division with the New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, and Toronto Blue Jays, the Boston Red Sox struggled at the start of the season, but are now just three games under .500.

For a team as historic as the Boston Red Sox, a losing season is never acceptable, and the two-time All-Star has been on an absolute tear as he attempts to will his team back into playoff contention.

Ben Verlander contextualized the performance we saw from the second baseman via a tweet.

Ben Verlander contextualized the performance we saw from the second baseman via a tweet.



TREVOR STORY 5 HOMERS AND 13 RBI’s THIS SERIES!! https://t.co/hb29cimYL1

"TREVOR STORY 5 HOMERS AND 13 RBI’s THIS SERIES!!" - @ Ben Verlander

This dominant performance against the Seattle Mariners will not be forgotten anytime soon, and could be the exact motivation the team needs to take their game to the next level.

An interview with the player after his superstar-making performance was posted to YouTube by the MLB Network, seen below.

This stretch of games against the Seattle Mariners has shown one of the best performances of any player this season. Don't look now, but the Boston Red Sox are getting hot and could steal the spotlight from any American League East rival by the end of the season.

