"Bill Russell gave so much to Boston. He is a legend in every sense" - Boston Red Sox pay homage to one of the greatest Basketball champion and civil rights activist, legendary figure passes away at 88

The Boston Red Sox took to Twitter to pay homage to NBA legend Bill Russell after he passed away on July 31, at the age of 88. Bill was a legendary figure in the NBA sphere. He was a five-time NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) and a 12-time NBA All-Star.

Initially drafted by the St. Louis Hawks, Bill was acquired by the Boston Celtics in a trade on April 30, 1956. Russell won 11 NBA championships while playing for the Boston Celtics. Eight of the 11 titles were won consecutively from 1959 to 1966. Additionally, he led the Boston Celtics to two NBA titles in 1968 and 1969, while serving as a player coach for them.

In a note, the MLB franchise wrote:

Bill Russell epitomized the success that we aspire to achieve a quintessential champion who used his platform to stand up to the injustices of society and advocate for those whose voices are not always heard. His lifelong dedication to helping young children find mentors motivated us to develop the Red Sox Mentoring Challenge in his honor, and his strength in combating racism as a civil rights leader continues to resonate today.

Our hearts are heavy as we send our deepest condolences to the Russell family. Please know that the fire that burnt so bright in him will continue to inspire us at Fenway Park.

Red Sox @RedSox Bill Russell gave so much to Boston.

Yesterday, the Boston Red Sox held a moment of silence before the Red Sox/Milwaukee Brewers match-up.

MLBbro.com @MLBbrodotcom The Red Sox held a moment of silence before the first pitch of Sunday's game against the Brewers to honor Boston Celtics great, Bill Russell who passed away at the age of 88.

Russell retired from his illustrious NBA career as a player and Boston Celtics coach on June 30, 1969. To pay homage to Bill's contribution, his jersey number (6) was retired by the Celtics on March 12, 1972.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo OTD in 1969, the Celtics won Game 7 of the NBA Finals to win their 11th title in 13 years.



In 1975, Bill was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The New York Times @nytimes Bill Russell was voted the greatest player in NBA history in a 1980 poll of basketball writers, and his Celtics coach Red Auerbach called him "the single most devastating force in the history of the game" when he was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Russell also served as the head coach of the two NBA team-Sacramento Kings (1987–1988) and Seattle SuperSonics (1973–1977).

He left for his heavenly abode, but remains immortal in everybody's hearts. Legends never die!

Bill Russell was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for championing civil rights movement

NBA legend Bill Russell was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for championing the Civil Rights Movement, which gained prominence in the USA from 1954 to 1968.

Time and again, Bill stood up for the rights of his black community and fought against racial segregation. One prominent instance was when Bill stood by the late heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali when he denied joining the military during the Vietnam War.

Ali suffered heavy consequences for his refusal. Other than receiving a five-year prison sentence, a $10,000 fine, and taking away his championship title, Muhammad Ali was also suspended from boxing.

Axios @axios



Russell received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama in 2011, in recognition of his courage in speaking up for his community.

ESPN @espn



Russell has left behind a truly remarkable legacy. May his soul rest in peace.

