Blake Snell drops 3-word message to Zach LaVine as the 2x All-Star gears up for Kings debut

Blake Snell recently reacted to his friend and family member, NBA player Zach LaVine, as he prepared to make his debut with the Sacramento Kings. The 32-year-old pitcher is engaged to Haeley Mar, the sister of LaVine’s wife, Hunter.

On Wednesday, Snell shared a clip of LaVine warming up before his first game with the Kings, captioning it:

“Let’s go brudda!! @zachlavine8”

Source: Instagram/@snellzilla4

Zach LaVine made his Kings debut against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. After dating for many years, he married Hunter Mar in October 2021. The couple has two children: their elder son, Saint Thomas LaVine, born in August 2022, and their younger son, Elijah LaVine, born in March 2024.

LaVine is a two-time NBA All-Star who joined the Kings on Monday after being traded by the Chicago Bulls. Discussing his move to Sacramento, he expressed his long-standing interest in the team (via AP News):

“I’ve been a fan of (the Sacramento Kings) for a long time. I thought I was going to sign here six years ago. I’ve had a good relationship with a lot of guys who played here and I understand the culture here from me being from the West Coast.”

LaVine’s debut game ended in a 130-111 loss for the Kings against the Orlando Magic. He began his NBA career after being drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2014. In 2017, LaVine was traded to the Chicago Bulls, where he earned both of his All-Star selections.

Blake Snell and fiancee Haeley react to Zach LaVine’s move to Sacramento Kings

On Monday, Blake Snell and his fiancée, Haeley Mar, took to Instagram to share their reactions to Zach LaVine’s trade to the Sacramento Kings.

Haeley posted the Bulls’ farewell message for LaVine along with the caption:

“8 years in Chi for #8”

Source: Instagram/@snellzilla4,@haeleyryane

Meanwhile, the two-time Cy Young Award winner shared a post announcing the trade, featuring LaVine’s picture, and captioned it:

“Sac fan now! Hello!”

Blake Snell and Haeley Mar share a son, whom they welcomed in June 2024. Later that year, in December, the couple got engaged.

