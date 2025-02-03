Blake Snell drops 4-word reaction to Kings trading De’Aaron Fox for Zach LaVine in multi-team deal

A night after Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis trade, another set of superstars are swapping the team, prompting LA Dodgers ace Blake Snell to change his allegiance.

Snell's friend Zach LaVine is heading to the Sacramento Kings from the Chicago Bulls in a three-team deal involving the San Antonio Spurs.

The Dodgers ace, who signed a five-year, $182 million deal this offseason, took to social media and dropped a four-word reaction for LaVine. The photo he shared was of LaVine in a Kings jersey.

"Sac fan now! Hello!" Snell wrote.

Snell's Instagram story (Credit: Instagram/@snellzilla4)

As part of the deal, as reported by Shams Charania, the Spurs received De'Aaron Fox and Jordan McLaughlin. Apart from LaVine, the Kings receive promising young wing Sidy Cissoko, along with a haul of draft capital, including three first-round picks (2025 Charlotte, 2027 San Antonio, 2031 Minnesota) and three second-round picks (2025 Chicago, 2028 Denver, and their own 2028 pick back).

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls gain frontcourt depth with Zach Collins, add a young playmaker in Tre Jones and acquire Kevin Huerter for perimeter shooting. Additionally, they regain control of their 2025 first-round pick via San Antonio.

Connection between Blake Snell and Zach LaVine

For those wondering why Blake Snell is cheering for Zach LaVine, the LA Dodgers pitcher's fiancee Haeley Ryane is the mutual connection between the ace's bond with the NBA star. Ryane's sister Hunter is married to LaVine, which makes Snell and LaVine brothers-in-law.

Just like how Snell reacted to LaVine's blockbuster trade, a few months back in Nov. when the southpaw signed with the Dodgers in free agency, the new Kings guard also reacted.

"Happy for u dawg," LaVine wrote.

On the personal front, LaVine and his wife, Hunter, met as teenagers and dated out of high school. In 2020, they announced their engagement on social media. The following year, they got married and they now share two sons.

Meanwhile, Blake Snell became a father and also proposed to partner Haeley after two years of dating. The couple are expected to get married sometime this year.

