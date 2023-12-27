Blake Snell and girlfriend Haeley Mar spread Christmas cheer with paw-fect snap featuring their 3 fur buddies

Free agent pitcher Blake Snell is coming off an impressive year with the San Diego Padres and has added one more Cy Young to his celebrated resume. To cap off a stellar year, Snell celebrated Christmas with his girlfriend Haeley Marr and their three pets.

The left-hander took to Instagram to pose for a festivity photo with Haeley and three pets against the backdrop of a Christmas tree.

Earlier this year, when Snell was announced as the Cy Young, his girlfriend Haeley gifted him custom Air Jordan 1 Lows with sneaker hues inspired by the Padres and his previous team, the Tampa Bay Rays.

A bit about Blake Snell's girlfriend, Haeley Mar

Snell has been dating Haeley for over two years, and the influencer regularly posts adorable moments on social media. She was born in the city of Renton, Washington.

In 2016, Haeley worked as a marketing and public relations associate for Talk It Up TV and as an intern for football gameday recruitment at the University of Washington for three months. She worked as an inside sales representative for the Chicago Bulls before becoming a marketing manager and freelance digital influencer.

Then, she worked as an event planner for the Russell Wilson Passing Academy from 2016 to 2019.

Blake Snell is looking for massive contract this offseason

After a dominant year with the Padres, Blake Snell will command a massive paycheck this offseason. He is 31 and will have a few more good years left in him.

The starting pitcher free agent market will turn to him after Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto agreed a 12-year, $325 million contract with the LA Dodgers.

After missing out on Yamamoto, the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies have expressed strong interest in Snell's services. It remains to be seen which team lands him and helps him win his first World Series title.

