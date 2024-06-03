Blake Snell Injury Update: MLB insider reports All-Star pitcher placed on IL following early exit from Yankees game

On Sunday, Blake Snell left Oracle Park with discomfort in his left groin after pitching for 4.2 innings against the New York Yankees. After the Giants lost 7-5 and were swept by the Yankees, they now stand at 29-31.

It seems nothing is working in Snell’s way this year. This is the second time this year that the reigning NL Cy Young winner is likely to be sidelined after recovering from his left adductor strain.

As they’re waiting for the MRI reports to be confirmed, Giants manager Bob Melvin believed Snell will likely be on the Injured List.

“I don’t think he’s moving around worse than the last time, but I don’t know how it’s not an IL (situation),” Melvin told the media in the post-game interview.

In an appearance on MLB Network’s “Insider Corner," Jon Morosi of MLB.com also echoed Snell’s potential absence for upcoming weeks.

“It’s likely the Giants will be without him for at least the next couple of weeks,” Morosi said. “Blake Snell acknowledged to reporters that he does think he needs to do maybe some different things from a strength and conditioning perspective to prevent this happening in future.”

In his earlier game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Snell shared that late signing and missing the Spring Training has certainly affected his overall gameplay this season. As of now, he has a 9.51 ERA in six games, pitching only for 23.1 innings.

Blake Snell optimistic amid mid-season injury setback

Blake Snell left the mound yesterday with visible pain on his face in the middle of the fourth inning. However, before his exit, he loaded the bases that gave the Yankees their game-tying runs. Although the Giants got their lead back in the sixth, the Yankees overtook them in the final inning and concluded the game 7-5 in their favor.

Meanwhile, Snell tried to stay positive in front of reporters in the after-game interview.

“It feels the same, so we’ll see,” Snell said, via Associated Press. “The MRI will tell us and we’ll go from there. It’s definitely a bummer and frustrating, but got to look on to what’s next and attack that, get better and get back on the field.

“We’ll get there. I can stay here. There’s been a lot that I’ve learned this year that is going to help me get back quicker and start dominating. It sucks that this happened, but it happened. So face it head-on and attack it and get back.”

This season, Blake Snell has faced challenges such as a late contract signing, missing Spring Training and multiple injuries. As a result, matching last year's impressive 2.25 ERA performance seems difficult for the All-Star pitcher, as he has yet to regain his form.

