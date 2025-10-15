Blake Snell, Mookie Betts & Will Smith's wives drop 1-word reactions as Yoshinobu Yamamoto makes MLB history in NLCS Game 2

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched a three-hit complete game in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series (NLCS) against the Milwaukee Brewers. With the 5-1 victory, the Dodgers are now up by two games with the series going to LA for Games 3 & 4.

In his complete game, the only run the Japanese ace surrendered was a leadoff home run to Brewers' Jackson Chourio. Post that solo shot, the right-hander retired 14 hitters consecutively. He struck out seven and walked one over 111 pitches.

Yamamoto received appreciation from the Dodgers stars' partners. Shortstop Mookie Betts' wife, Brianna, called his performance:

"Incredible!!"

Dodgers catcher Will Smith's wife, Cara Martinell Smith, reacted:

"WOW!!!"

Fellow left-handed starting pitcher Blake Snell's wife, Haeley, wrote:

"Unreal!!"

Almost all the Dodgers' wives were at the stadium to see Yamamoto become the first Dodgers pitcher since 2004 to throw a complete game in the postseason. It was also the first complete game in the MLB postseason since 2017.

Brianna Betts, Cara Martinell Smith and Haeley's Instagram stories

Yamamoto received strong support from the offense. Teoscar Hernández and Max Muncy each hit solo home runs. In fact, it was the third baseman's 14th home run in the postseason, setting a franchise record. Shohei Ohtani and Tommy Edman also contributed with key RBI hits.

Dodgers travel to LA with head high and two games closer to reappear in World Series

The Chavez Ravine will be excited when the Dodgers stars reach California to play the next two games at Dodger Stadium. The team is in good momentum as they are now only two games away from making it back to the World Series. The Dodgers won it in 2024, which was their eighth title in franchise history.

Meanwhile, the Brewers have a lot to think about. They have just managed five hits over the first two games. They need to start firing, or else the Dodgers pitchers would eliminate them as soon as Game 4.

The NLCS Game 3 will be played on Friday at 5:38 PM PDT. Tyler Glasnow is expected to start that game for the Dodgers.

