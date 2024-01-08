Blake Snell Rumors: Insider reveals a team expected to be the 'strongest suitor' for star ace

The reigning Cy Young winner and free agent Blake Snell's market has picked up pace after the signing of Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Last year with the San Diego Padres, Snell put up impressive numbers to win his second Cy Young and also put forth his value in the market ahead of free agency.

Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Los Angeles Angels are the top suitors to sign the southpaw.

"Blake Snell will still be a free agent when spring training hits with teams continuing to balk at his asking price in excess of $200 million. The Los Angeles Angels are the strongest suitor at this juncture," Bob Nightengale said.

Apart from the Angels, Nightengale also mentioned names such as the Philadephia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, and New York Mets as the front runners for the 31-year-old's sweepstakes.

There are a few concerns when it comes to signing the lefty. One is the age; since Snell is 31, he won't be able to pitch longer in comparison to the likes of 25-year-old Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who signed a 12-year, $325 million contract.

Blake Snell's MLB career

After being selected in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft, Snell made his major league debut on April 23, 2016, at Yankee Stadium. In his first season, Snell made 19 starts, going 6–8 with a 3.54 ERA and 98 strikeouts over 89 innings. On June 3, 2018, he tied an AL record by striking out the first seven batters he faced in a game at Safeco Field against the Seattle Mariners.

Ahead of the 2018 All-Star game, Blake Snell had an ERA of 2.09, the best among all qualified pitchers in the American League. However, he was not selected on the original roster of the American League, and only after Corey Kluber's exit was he announced as the replacement. He finished the season with 21 wins and an 1.89 ERA.

In 2023, with the Padres, he had a 14-9 record with an ERA of 2.25 and 234 strikeouts in 32 appearances, which led him to win his second pitching award.

