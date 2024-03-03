Blake Snell Rumors: Phillies eyeing 2x Cy Young winner on short-term deal to bolster rotation, per insider

Several notable players like Shohei Ohtani and Marcus Stroman became free agents after the 2023 season and debuted with their new teams, while Blake Snell is waiting for an agreeable offer from interested clubs.

Recently, Snell has piqued the interest of the 2022 World Series runner-up, Philadelphia Phillies, as reported by Bob Nightengale.

“The Philadelphia Phillies have interest in Blake Snell, but only on a one-year or short-term contract,” Nightengale said via USA Today.

Previously, the New York Yankees offered Snell a six-year, $150 million contract, according to Mark Feinsand.

Nightengale also reported that Snell has countered with a nine-year, $270 million offer, with an average salary of $30 million per year.

The Yankees already have another reigning Cy Young winner, Gerrit Cole, for the long term, and Marcus Stroman could also end up staying in New York for a longer period in the future. Therefore, it remains to be seen how they will respond to Snell's offer.

As for the Phillies, who have already added Aaron Nola for seven more years, it is unlikely they will offer another long-term contract this season. However, negotiations are ongoing, and if things go well, Snell could end up joining Bryce Harper in Philadelphia.

Teams interested in Blake Snell

In 2023, Blake Snell had an impressive performance with an ERA of 2.25, which helped him secure his second Cy Young award. This success has made him an attractive prospect for teams as he heads into free agency in 2024.

Recently, Ken Rosenthal explained why some teams are interested in Snell's short-term services.

“Blake Snell got a qualifying offer, rejected a qualifying offer, so he has a draft pick attached to him. If you give him a one-year opt-out, and you lose a draft pick,” said Rosenthal via Foul Territory. “And then at the end of the season, he opts out, you can't get a draft pick back because the guy can't get a second qualifying offer.”

According to Bob Nightengale, in addition to the Yankees and the Phillies, other teams are also closely monitoring the 30-year-old All-Star.

“MLB team executives widely believe that two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell will ultimately sign with the Los Angeles Angels or possibly the San Francisco Giants,” said Nightengale (via USA Today).

Time is passing by and Snell has not confirmed any deals yet. However, based on recent speculations, fans may soon find out where the reigning Cy Young winner will play in 2024.

