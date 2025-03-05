Blake Snell's fiancee Haeley shares cherished Spring Training memories with Dodgers pitcher & son Kaedyn

It's that time of the year when Blake Snell and family make the best of their memories on the baseball field. Spring Training is a part of the baseball schedule where top players start adjusting back to the baseball grind while making sure their families also get a bit of it.

It has been a good offseason for Snell. After finishing the 2024 season, going 5-3 with a 3.12 ERA, the starting pitcher opted out of his contract with the San Francisco Giants. He then signed a five-year, $182 million contract with the Dodgers.

On Tuesday, Snell's fiancee Haeley dropped a photo montage involving Snell and his newborn son Kaedyn. The photos included snaps from Dodgers spring training facility at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona, featuring Snell spending quality time with his son and fiancee near the warning track.

In another photo, Kaedyn is seen watching his father throw a bullpen session from the mound. The rest of the photos were random snaps from the day.

"spring training 😊🌵" Haeley wrote in caption.9

Blake Snell has Haeley to thank for signing with Dodgers

Unlike last offseason, where Blake Snell had to wait until the start of spring training to get signed, he was among the first wraps by the Dodgers after winning the World Series in 2024.

During an interview with ESPN, Snell shared his reason why he signed with the Dodgers, and it had something to do with his fiancee Haeley wanting to come to downtown LA.

"It was really easy, just because me and (partner) Haeley wanted to live here," Snell said. "It's something we've been talking about for a while. And when you look at the team, you look at what they've built, what they're doing, it's just something you want to be a part of.

Blake Snell also took solace from the fact that he no longer has to face the Dodgers MVP trio of Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman.

"Look at the first three hitters in the lineup. It's tough to go against. So to be on the other side and know they're going to be hitting for me, it's pretty exciting," the southpaw added.

The Dodgers provide Snell an excellent chance to add a World Series ring to his resume as the defending champions look to go back-to-back.

