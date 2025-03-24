The LA Dodgers have named Blake Snell as their starter for their regular season home opener at Dodger Stadium this Thursday against the Detroit Tigers. The Dodgers have already started Yoshinobu Yamamoto in their MLB regular season opener in Tokyo for the two-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

Snell, who spent the last season with the San Francisco Giants and is a two-time Cy Young winner, opted out of his contract earlier in the offseason. It didn't took long for his agent Scott Boras to help him strike a five-year, $182 million deal earlier this offseason.

On Sunday, the Dodgers announced their Opening Day starter through social media. Snell's wife Haeley reposted the same and also dropped a three-word message for her followers.

"See y'all Thursday," Haeley wrote.

Haeley's Instagram story

Snell recorded a 3.12 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 145 strikeouts over 104 innings in 20 starts last season.

Earlier this offseason, Snell exuded his happiness after signing a long term deal with the Dodgers.

“I can’t wait. I was telling Andrew (Friedman) I need my locker next to his,” Snell told AM 570. “He’s just done so many amazing things in his career. So for me to talk to him, pick his brain, learn from all his experience, I’m really excited. To learn from a guy like that is, I mean, you can’t ask for more.”

Blake Snell and Haeley making strides in their relationship

Blake Snell has been dating Haeley for over two years. The couple welcomed their child, Kaedyn, in June last year. Soon, they got engaged.

After bouncing around San Diego and the Bay Area, the family is ready to get settled in Hollywood after signing a five-year deal.

After securing their long-term stay, Snell has decided to settle down. The couple tied the knot on Jan. 11 during the offseason. However, they only announced the marriage on Mar. 11. Haeley wore a white gown while Snell sported a black tuxedo suit.

With the family of five, including their two pet dogs, Blake Snell and Haeley are ready to parent their newborn while also giving their best so that Dodgers could repeat as champions in 2025.

