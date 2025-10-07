Blake Snell's wife Haeley drops frosty 5-word reaction after Dodgers ace's stellar 9K outing vs. Phillies in NLDS Game 3

The Los Angeles Dodgers made another big stride towards making the championship series after a 4-3 win against the Philadelphia Phillies in NLDS Game 2 on Monday.
The Dodgers' second consecutive win of the division series came on the back of All-Star ace Blake Snell's stellar start from the mound. Snell held the Phillies scoreless over six innings, allowing just one hit with nine strikeouts.
Snell's standout outing was praised by his wife, Haeley, as she shared a graphic of his numbers from the game in her Instagram story. She commented with a five-word message:
"Leaving Philly with the dub!!"
The two-time Cy Young winner carried a no-hitter bid into the fifth inning before Edmundo Sosa’s single. While Snell allowed just one hit in the contest, he walked four batters on 99 pitches.
Despite Snell's scoreless outing, the defending World Series winners almost squandered their lead in the ninth inning. The Dodgers held a 4-1 lead heading into the ninth inning but their lead was cut to just one run after Nick Castellanos' two-run double off closer Blake Treinen.
World Series MVP Freddie Freeman made a game-saving defensive play to help the Dodgers end the rally from the hosts and secure a 4-3 win.
Blake Snell reflects on unique friendship with soccer star
Blake Snell has struck a chord with LAFC's soccer star Son Heung-min after his ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 27. Ahead of Game 2 of the NLDS, Snell reflected on his friendship with the South Korean legend.
“He came out to Dodger Stadium to throw the first pitch and I was already a big fan of his,” Snell said. “I used to play FIFA all the time, and he was the best player in the game. I was a big fan of him just from that. Then watching him play… we just became really good friends after that.”
While Snell watched Son in action during LAFC's contest against Real Salt Lake last month, the South Korean star was in attendance for Snell's start against the Cincinnati Reds in NLWS Game 1.