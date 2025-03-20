Blake Snell's wife Haeley gives sneak peek of unseen moments from her whirlwind Tokyo getaway with Dodgers hurler

Los Angeles Dodgers hurler Blake Snell and his wife Haeley shared their experience in Japan with fans and followers on social media.

The couple spent the past week in Tokyo as part of the 2025 Tokyo Series. The Dodgers faced the Chicago Cubs as part of their first two-game set of the regular season.

Here’s a look at Blake Snell’s wife’s IG post:

In the caption, Haeley shared an icon of a ramen bowl, depicting one of the many interesting Japanese dishes the couple tried during their stay.

The photos also show Blake Snell and his wife catching the sights of popular landmarks like the Tokyo Tower and the Tokyo Skytree.

One picture caught the attention of fans and followers. The photo shows Haeley wearing a pair of jeans with the word “Snell” sewn on the back. The photo drew numerous comments from fans and followers.

Let’s take a look:

Blake Snell's wife Haeley gives sneak peek never of unseen moments from her whirlwind Tokyo getaway with Dodgers hurler - Source: IG

Overall, Blake and Haeley Snell’s time in Tokyo appears to have been the experience of a lifetime. Perhaps the couple will return some day on vacation to take in other sights, sounds, and tastes of the Japanese culture.

Blake Snell and wife Haeley enjoy downtime during Dodgers spring training

Blake Snell is a devoted family man, spending his downtime with his wife and son. In a tender IG post, Snell’s wife Haeley shared some snapshots of the Snell family’s intimate moments during Dodgers spring training in Arizona.

Here’s a glimpse into the Dodgers pitcher and his family’s time during spring training:

In the caption, Haeley wrote:

“Spring training.”

The cactus icon indicates the Dodgers’ spring training takes place in Arizona, making the team part of the Cactus League.

In the photos, the couple can be seen enjoy some quiet time with their son. Also, Hayley and son are shown catching the action in the stands and Dodgers players hit the field for drills.

But the most interesting part of the slideshow is the pictures of the family’s pets. Three cute dogs can be seen in the photos, sharing some fun time with the Snell’s baby boy.

With spring training now quickly transitioning to the regular season, the Snell family will move back to California as the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate their home opener on March 27 against the Detroit Tigers.

