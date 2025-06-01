Blake Snell's wife pens heartwarming message on son's birthday; wives of Zach LaVine, Trea Turner, Will Smith, Tanner Scott, and more react

Los Angeles Dodgers ace pitcher Blake Snell and his wife, Haeley Mar, are awaiting their second child. The couple has a son, Kaedyn, born June 1, 2024, who recently celebrated his first birthday.
Snell and Haeley began dating around 2020, and the former popped the big question in December 2024. The couple married on January 11, 2025, but they kept it under wraps.
On Saturday, Snell's wife shared a three-snap Instagram post. In the first picture, Kaedyn touched his mother's baby bump while Snell sat on a sofa. The toddler was sitting on his mother's chest in the second snap, while the third one showed Snell's wife holding her son. All three photos didn't show Kaedyn's face.
"one whole year of loving you 🥹 happy first birthday to the light of our lives 🫶🏽," Snell's wife captioned the post.
Spouses of many from the sporting community, including NBA star Zack Lavine's wife, Hunter, reacted to the post.
Lavine's wife wrote, "Hbd TT’s angel baby!!!"
Cara, spouse of Dodgers catcher Will Smith, commented:
"Awww happy birthday angel boy 🥹🫶🏼."
Kristen, partner of Phillies shortstop Trea Turner said:
"Happy birthday cutie boy 💙."
Nicole, wife of Austin Barnes, who was recently released by Dodgers, wrote:
"happy birthday sweet boy!!!"
Maddie, spouse of Dodgers relief pitcher Tanner Scott, commented:
"Happy 1st bday bubba."
Arica Christensen, fiancee of injured Padres ace Joe Musgrove said:
"such cute photos."
Blake Snell's wife has a master's in communication and journalism from the University of South Carolina's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, graduating in 2020. However, her professional career is not in that field, having started the Goldilocks Charm Bar in October 2024.
Blake Snell's wife Haeley shares snippets from her life
Last Monday, Blake Snell's wife shared an Instagram post, highlighting essential moments from her week. The first picture of the snaps showed Haeley's baby bump, which drew reactions from the partners of Alex Vesia, Zack LaVine and Logan Webb.
Vesia's wife, Kaylaa, wrote:
"Love 🥹."
LaVine's spouse commented:
"Let’s take your belly to Bobby’s world next trip."
Logan Webb's wife, Sheridan, said:
"I can’t believe baby snell #2 is coming!! so excited 😍"
Snell commented, "💕💕💕."
The post included pictures of a beach, an airplane, and resorts, possibly meaning Haeley was on a trip. Notably, Blake Snell was absent, though he showed love in the comment sections.