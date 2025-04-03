  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Blake Snell sends 1-word message to Shohei Ohtani after Dodgers superstar's heroics against Braves

Blake Snell sends 1-word message to Shohei Ohtani after Dodgers superstar's heroics against Braves

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Apr 03, 2025 06:35 GMT
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
Blake Snell sends 1-word message to Shohei Ohtani after Dodgers superstar's heroics against Braves - Source: Imagn

The Los Angeles Dodgers maintained their unbeaten start to the season thanks to Shohei Ohtani's heroics. The Japanese two-way phenom came in clutch for the NL West team's come-from-behind win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

Ad

Heading into the series finale against the Braves with seven consecutive wins to start the season, the Dodgers trailed 5-2 after the second inning on Wednesday.

The Dodgers offense found it tough against the Braves pitching staff but the reining World Series winners tied in the game in the eighth inning thanks to Max Muncy's two-run double.

Shohei Ohtani blasted a walk-off home run in the ninth inning to seal a comeback win, making it eight wins in a row for the NL West team. Ohtani's teammate, Blake Snell, sent a one-word message for the Japanese star after his heroics.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Hello," Snell wrote a message in his Instagram story tagging Ohtani.
(Image source - Instagram)
(Image source - Instagram)

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी