Blake Snell sends 1-word message to Shohei Ohtani after Dodgers superstar's heroics against Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers maintained their unbeaten start to the season thanks to Shohei Ohtani's heroics. The Japanese two-way phenom came in clutch for the NL West team's come-from-behind win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

Heading into the series finale against the Braves with seven consecutive wins to start the season, the Dodgers trailed 5-2 after the second inning on Wednesday.

The Dodgers offense found it tough against the Braves pitching staff but the reining World Series winners tied in the game in the eighth inning thanks to Max Muncy's two-run double.

Shohei Ohtani blasted a walk-off home run in the ninth inning to seal a comeback win, making it eight wins in a row for the NL West team. Ohtani's teammate, Blake Snell, sent a one-word message for the Japanese star after his heroics.

"Hello," Snell wrote a message in his Instagram story tagging Ohtani.

(Image source - Instagram)

