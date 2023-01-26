Chaim Bloom is making the rounds and doing some serious damage control after another subpar season had Boston Red Sox fans seething. The Chief Baseball Officer has been tasked with the job of rebuilding a team that finished last in the American League East.

The club have had a great deal of success over the previous decade, winning two World Series. Since winning the title in 2018, the team has failed to return to the playoffs in three of the past four seasons. The 78-84 last-place finish in 2022 was the culmination of a series of poor decisions by ownership and management.

Bloom has been busy during the offseason bringing in some much-needed reinforcements. In a recent interview, he sounded confident about the Red Sox's chances in 2023:

"The projections and the predicted standings only matter so much" - (4:00)

Bloom was speaking with baseball columnists Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman on the latest episode of the show.

He touched on the difficult offseason, turmoil between fans and ownership and the Red Sox's chances for next season.

The Boston Red Sox finished last in the AL East with a 78-84 record in 2022

Manager Alex Cora visits the mound during a game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field

Heyman made a valid point when he mentioned playing in one of the toughest divisions in MLB. Boston is under pressure to win now, but that may be difficult in the American League East.

Led by Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees boast arguably the most potent offense in the league. The club that won 99 games last season, has retained the core of its lineup and looks even stronger this year.

The Toronto Blue Jays possess a long list of All-Star level talent. Players like Vlad Guerrero, Bo Bichette, Alek Manoah and Alejandro Kirk will give them a realistic shot at the playoffs.

Led by a group of talented up-and-comers, the Baltimore Orioles finished with their best record since 2016. The Tampa Bay Rays have won 186 games over the previous two seasons.

This is a very different Boston Red Sox team to the one that won the World Series title in 2018. Xander Bogaerts was one of the last remaining pieces of the team that defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers. Boston will hope their new acquisitions can settle in quickly and produce on the field.

