During all the hoopla surrounding Shohei Ohtani and the Toronto Blue Jays, Yusei Kikuchi was caught in the crossfire. Once it was reported, inaccurately, that Ohtani was likely headed to Toronto, people began to scramble and a reported large dinner reservation from Kikuchi came into focus.

Given the reports and the fact that so many people believed Ohtani was on a flight to Toronto (he wasn't), this all seemed to connect. After all, Kikuchi is also Japanese and it would make sense for people in the organization to potentially celebrate the signing.

Clarence Frazer initially brought this to people's attention via X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Yusei Kikuchi reserves entire upscale sushi restaurant near Rogers Centre for tonight. Reservation made for 50+ people. Make of it what you will…"

The reports suggested that a deal with the Blue Jays was imminent, and with that in mind, it is not unreasonable to think Kikuchi could have known and reserved a sushi restaurant to celebrate, but he's cleared the air surrounding all of that.

Via his Instagram story, he wrote:

"I wanted to make it clear that I did not have a sushi party last Friday. I can eat sushi for 50+ people, but I certainly never had a sushi party with 50+ people!"

The party didn't happen, and obviously, Ohtani didn't sign with the Blue Jays. Instead, he signed for a record 10-year, $700 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani didn't sign with the Blue Jays

For almost an entire day, it seemed as if Shohei Ohtani to the Toronto Blue Jays was a done deal. The two-way phenom was the subject of reports that called his signing "imminent" and many fans grew excited.

Shohei Ohtani signed with the Dodgers

There was a tracker on the plane that supposedly had Ohtani on board, heading for Toronto. Tons of people were tracking it, but he was still at home in LA. Even Yusei Kikuchi's reported dinner plans were dragged into the mess, but when it was all said and done, there was no deal with the Blue Jays.

