The Boston Red Sox ended a nine-game losing streak against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night after a topsy-turvy game that ended 6-5 in favor of the team from Boston.

Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo set up the win in the ninth with a leadoff homer against Jordan Romano for only his third walk-off hit this season, sending the home crowd into raptures.

The Blue Jays, on the other hand, were left ruing missed opportunities and scratching their heads after a close encounter. Bo Bichette's three-run homer in the top of the second wasn't enough to secure the win, with the Blue Jays losing just their fourth game in their last twelve.

The Toronto Blue Jays faithful were left fuming at what could have been and were highly critical of the think tank. Head coach John Schneider was put under the pump as fans targeted him for a series of poor decisions that cost them the last two games.

Fans were especially puzzled as to why Schneider decided to let Jose Berrios play on after getting hit around the park all night. A series of questionable calls have landed the head coach in hot water with the fans, and he will be looking to quickly rectify that as the Blue Jays have a busy schedule over the next few days.

Orisawesome @orisawesome @BlueJays john schneider costing this team 2 wins because he doesnt know how to make correct decisions is concerning. berrios getting hit up all night and you keep him in the 6th? even after the duran homer and hes still in the game? gotta make better decisions. on to tomorrow @BlueJays john schneider costing this team 2 wins because he doesnt know how to make correct decisions is concerning. berrios getting hit up all night and you keep him in the 6th? even after the duran homer and hes still in the game? gotta make better decisions. on to tomorrow

Blue Jays star man Vladimir Guerrero Jr. might have had a sub-par game by his lofty standards, scoring no runs in five at-bats with just one hit. Blue Jays fans sympathized with him, however, after the gut-wrenching defeat.

Steve @lemondzz13 @BlueJays He should’ve knew better than to throw that pitch where he did. Especially with the game tied in the 9th. @BlueJays He should’ve knew better than to throw that pitch where he did. Especially with the game tied in the 9th.

Jays bullpen needs improvement

left Berrios in too long

Jays bats never give up

Kirk is good hitter but coming in off the bench cold hard. Give Belt chance maybe he pulls one down line

Keirmaier is great

Biggio 2B good for him

Skitchen @Skitchen3 the Red Sox biggest MVP was Dan Merzel! One of the most biased plate callers this season! Red Sox fan or anti-Blue Jays...the Jays strike zone was huge! @BlueJays I'm not blaming the skip tonight. Jays could have won. I'm never one usually to complain & if the Jays slip, I call it out!the Red Sox biggest MVP was Dan Merzel! One of the most biased plate callers this season! Red Sox fan or anti-Blue Jays...the Jays strike zone was huge! @BlueJays I'm not blaming the skip tonight. Jays could have won. I'm never one usually to complain & if the Jays slip, I call it out!💯 the Red Sox biggest MVP was Dan Merzel! One of the most biased plate callers this season! Red Sox fan or anti-Blue Jays...the Jays strike zone was huge! https://t.co/D16hcxT843

Jack DeNamur @Jack_DeNamur @BlueJays How does this team struggle so bad towards the end of games? @BlueJays How does this team struggle so bad towards the end of games?

Troy @DbEz8821 @BlueJays Offense has too many holes in it right now especially the left-handed hitters. Terrible managerial decisions cost the Jays 2 games in a row with the bullpen usage. @BlueJays Offense has too many holes in it right now especially the left-handed hitters. Terrible managerial decisions cost the Jays 2 games in a row with the bullpen usage.

The Blue Jays swept the Red Sox aside last year with a 16-3 record

The Toronto Blue Jays absolutely knocked the stuffing out of the Boston Red Sox last season, ending their season series with a 16-3 record, the most wins they've had over an opponent in a single season, and creating history in the process.

They trounced their opponents in every department, outscoring them 125-55 and out-hitting them 218-155. The highlight of the season, however, was their historic 28-5 win back on July 22, a franchise record.

