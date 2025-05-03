Blue Jays strikes deal with former Phillies ace following impressive 2.65 ERA season

The Toronto Blue Jays have been inconsistent at times so far this season but they still find themselves in the mix in the American League. The club has been looking to improve their pitching depth according to team general manager Roos Atkins, something that they accomplished on Saturday morning.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to MLB insiders Shi Davidi and Ben Nicholson-Smith, the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms on a Major League deal with 32-year-old free agent pitcher Spencer Turnbull. It's an intriguing move for the club as Turnbull is coming off an impressive, albeit an injury-shortened season with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2024.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Last year, Turnbull served as both a starter and a reliever for the Phillies, posting a soldi 3-0 record with a 2.65 ERA and 58 strikeouts over 54.1 innings of work. It will be interesting to see what role he will take on with the club, however given the injury issues for Max Scherzer and the poor performances of Easton Lucas in recent outings, there is a chance that Turnbull could be worked into the rotation.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The financial side of the deal has not yet been released as there is still a pending physical that Spencer Turnbull will need to pass before it can be made official. Last season Turnbull signed a one-year, $2 million deal to join the Phillies, so a similar deal might be in the cards with the Blue Jays. The signing comes on the heels of a pitching session that Turnnbull hosted for teams back in April.

Ad

It's been a bit of a roller coaster career in MLB for Spencer Turnbull, who has shown both flashes of brilliance and struggled mightily at times. That being said, for a club has that has been desperately looking for pitching help, Turnbull is the ideal low-risk, high-reward addition.

Spencer Turnbull is not the only reported pitcher signing for the Blue Jays this week

It has been a busy Saturday morning for the Toronto Blue Jays front office as the team has not only reached an agreement with Spencer Turnbull but also veteran Jose Urena. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the team is also bringing in Urena on a Major League deal only one day after he elected for free agency after being DFA'd by the New York Mets.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Like Turnbull, Urena has had experience pitching as both a starter and a reliever throughout his career. While his peaks and valleys might be more extreme than Turnbull's, Urena is another intriguing arm for Toronto to experiment with. Last season with the Texas Rangers, Urena posted a 5-8 record with a 3.80 ERA and 70 strikeouts over 109.0 innings of work. His deal is also pending a physical.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lyndon Suvanto Lyndon is a Journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. An international handball player with Team Canada, Lyndon has traveled across the globe representing club and country. He also completed his studies at NAIT (Northern Alberta Institute of Technology) and Universite de Poitiers.



Author of the book "The Great Baseball Road Trip," Lyndon was able to combine his three favorite things: writing, sports, and travel! In the book he traveled across the USA for 66 days, visiting all 30 MLB stadiums, and creating one life-changing experience.



A Blue Jays fan, one of his favorite memories came during the 2015 ALDS when Jose Bautista hit his now-iconic bat-flip home run off the Rangers. Know More