Bo Jackson Extortion Case: Former MLB star walks away with $21 million in damages after civil lawsuit over false allegations

Bo Jackson has been awarded $21 million in a civil lawsuit against his niece and nephew, who have been found to have attempted to extort him. The two tried to extort $20 million from the former running back and MLB star via harassment and intimidation.

The verdict against Thomas Lee Anderson and Erica M. Anderson Ross also included a permanent protective order, which bars them from further contacting Jackson or his family. They also have to stay at least 500 yards from Jackson and remove any social media content about him and his family.

Robert Ingram and David Conley represented Bo Jackson and made a statement on Monday:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Unfortunately for those attempting to extort 20 million dollars from Jackson and his family, Bo still hits back hard."

Bo Jackson lawsuit: Why the former MLB and NFL star sued his niece and nephew

According to Bo Jackson, his niece and nephew began harassing him back in 2022, which included threatening him with social media posts that would damage his reputation. They threatened to make public allegations and disclose private information to cause him severe emotional distress, as reported by WSB-TV.

Jackson's lawsuit alleged that Thomas Anderson threatened Jackson on Facebook with the release of Jackson's photos and texts, as well as medical records. This was to “show America” that he meant business.

Using an Atlanta attorney, the Andersons demanded money from Jackson, who said that they threatened to disrupt a charity event he hosted at an Auburn restaurant in April. This was one of multiple attempts to extort money from Jackson.

The lawsuit asked for a stalking protective order against the pair, as Jackson feared for his safety, as well as his family's, in addition to compensation for their behavior. Even after a cease and desist order from Jackson's attorneys, the intimidation and harassment continued.

Cobb County Superior Court Judge Jason D. Marbutt noted that the Andersons didn't rebut Jackson’s claims or participate in the case after May 2023.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Judge Marbutt wrote:

“Reasonable people would find defendants’ behavior extreme and outrageous,” Marbutt wrote. “The court saw evidence that an attorney representing defendants claimed his clients’ conduct would cease for the sum of $20 million."

The total sum of $21.108 million levied against the Andersons will increase with interest, which began on February 2, when the order was delivered.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.