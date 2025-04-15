Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife Maggie serves sophisticated style in latest glam shoot

Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is one of the most exciting talents in all of Major League Baseball at the moment. The 24-year-old enjoyed an excellent 2024, finishing the regular season with a .332 batting average, going yard 32 times, and recording 109 RBIs. Playing a key role in helping the Royals get to the ALDS, Bobby earned his first All-Star selection, Gold Glove, and Silver Slugger award.

Cheering him on every step of the way was his wife, Maggie, who was often spotted at Kauffman Stadium whenever Bobby was on the diamond. Having first started dating each other as high schoolers, the couple eventually tied the knot this past offseason in a picture-perfect ceremony in Dallas, Texas.

Apart from being a baseball wife, Maggie Witt is also quite passionate about fitness, even holding an ACSM certification, making her a qualified personal trainer. On Monday, Maggie was featured in an Instagram post by FitBrit, a Kansas City-based women's athleisure brand, as she served sophisticated style, showing off the brand's new collection of gym-wear that she has helped design.

"This is more than a look—it’s a whole vibe! MW Collection | 4.20" the Instagram post was captioned

Shortly after, Maggie Witt shared the same post to her story.

Screenshot of Maggie Witt's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@maggswitt IG Stories)

Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife enjoyed trekking in sunny Scottsdale, Arizona alongside Alec Marsh and Vinnie Pasquantino's spouses during Spring Training

While the likes of Bobby Witt Jr., Alec Marsh, and Vinnie Pasquantino were hard at work at their spring training camp in Surprise, Arizona, it appears their spouses also got quite a workout in, enjoying a long trek in nearby Scottsdale.

Maggie Witt took to Instagram to post a video of the outing, where she was accompanied by Makenna Marsh and Ryann Pasquantino.

"📍Pinnacle Peak Trail. Getting our movement in today & enjoying this beautiful Sunday in Arizona☀️ Working out doesn’t ALWAYS have to be in a gym setting or using gym equipment. It’s always good to mix things up like taking new workout classes, trying new things, or getting a few friends together and going out for a hike!! Remember, exercise should be something you ENJOY!!🤗" Maggie Witt captioned her Instagram post

As the Royals aim to follow up on a successful season and make it back to the postseason, fans will hope Bobby Witt Jr., Alec Marsh, and Vinnie Pasquantino can continue performing at a high level day in, day out.

