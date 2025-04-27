Bobby Witt Jr. sends 2-word message to Vinnie Pasquantino after Royals' series victory over Astros

Infielders Bobby Witt Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino are two of the Kansas City Royals' most influential players. Both players, who made their debuts during the 2022 season, have quickly forged a great bond both on and off the field.

Helping their team get to the ALDS in 2024, Witt and Pasquantino played starring roles in ensuring October baseball returned to Kauffman Stadium for the first time since they won the World Series in 2015.

The pair were yet again at the heart of the action on Saturday night, as the Royals beat the Houston Astros 2-0 to confirm they will win the home series, regardless of what happens in the final game on Sunday. Pasquantino hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to double the Royals' lead on the day, while Witt managed to extend his hitting streak to 18 games.

Shortly after the game, Bobby sent a two-word message to Pasquantino on Instagram.

"Go ahead @pasquantino," Bobby captioned his story.

Screenshot of Bobby's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@bwitter7 IG Stories)

Bobby Witt Jr. opens up about his 'great' relationship with Vinnie Pasquantino

Speaking to MLB insider Chris Rose from the Royals' clubhouse just before opening day, Bobby Witt Jr. talked about his relationship with Vinnie Pasquantino.

"We've been having fun. It's been great. He's been driving me to the field every day. So, good to have that. But yeah, he's been a great roommate. Keeps to himself, does his own thing, and then we play a little video games together, go to bed, wake up, repeat. So, he's been great," Bobby said, via 'Dugout Discussions' on March 24 [12:19]

As the Kansas City Royals aim to follow up on a successful 2024 season and make it to the postseason again this year, fans will hope Witt and Pasquantino can continue leading by example as they have so far.

