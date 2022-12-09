The Boston Red Sox no longer have All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts on their roster. The San Diego Padres were determined to land a big-time free agent and snatched Bogaerts up. The pair agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract.

The Red Sox were in negotiations with Bogaerts throughout the offseason. But their offer to him was nowhere near what the Padres had offered. The Red Sox weren't comfortable giving him a contract over six years.

Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN There’s so much about the way the Red Sox handled Xander Bogaerts’s situation that doesn’t make sense. For example: they spent more money to sign Yoshida (($105m), a corner OF about the same age as Bogaerts, than they offered Bogaerts, an All-Star SS, in the spring. ($90m). There’s so much about the way the Red Sox handled Xander Bogaerts’s situation that doesn’t make sense. For example: they spent more money to sign Yoshida (($105m), a corner OF about the same age as Bogaerts, than they offered Bogaerts, an All-Star SS, in the spring. ($90m).

The club made the move on Wednesday to acquire Japanese slugger Masataka Yoshida. They signed him to a five-year, $90 million deal. On top of the $90 million, they have to pay a $15 million posting fee to Yoshida's old team, the Orix Buffaloes.

Boston Red Sox fans are disappointed that their team wasn't willing to give into Bogaerts' contract demands. Bogaerts has been a pillar on and off the field for Boston, and the fans are going to miss him.

"Worst ownership in baseball and not even close" one fan explained.

"What an awful offer, [thought] it would be at LEAST 6/189. Good lord" another fan said.

off-season depression @ladyredsoxxx @alexspeier @BostonGlobe i'm SO glad we didn't go for 11 years but this offer is just disrespectful @alexspeier @BostonGlobe i'm SO glad we didn't go for 11 years but this offer is just disrespectful

Mike Flanagan @mikeflanagan79 @alexspeier @BostonGlobe 7 years at $30M would have surely gotten this done in April though right? @alexspeier @BostonGlobe 7 years at $30M would have surely gotten this done in April though right?

ralph @ralphmakes @alexspeier @BostonGlobe That would have been a good offer like five days ago, but Dombrowski shifted the market much higher with the Turner contract. Good for Xander. The last 4-5 years of that contract are going to be an albatross for SD though. Glad the Sox didn’t match it. @alexspeier @BostonGlobe That would have been a good offer like five days ago, but Dombrowski shifted the market much higher with the Turner contract. Good for Xander. The last 4-5 years of that contract are going to be an albatross for SD though. Glad the Sox didn’t match it.

Tony @ajs4043 @alexspeier @BostonGlobe This is not a bad offer. Prob could have increased years as this seems like the biggest factor. Probably would have taken it last year if it was offered. You just can’t let your stars hit free agency. Teams run wild with these contracts nowadays. @alexspeier @BostonGlobe This is not a bad offer. Prob could have increased years as this seems like the biggest factor. Probably would have taken it last year if it was offered. You just can’t let your stars hit free agency. Teams run wild with these contracts nowadays.

The majority of Red Sox fans didn't want to lose Xander Bogaerts. They believe the team's offer to the veteran shortstop was disrespectful. Especially for someone who was a cornerstone of the organization.

Some Red Sox fans are okay with letting him go. A 11-year term is a lot to offer for a 30-year old infielder. The back half of that contract is going to be tough for the Padres.

As Xander Bogaerts leaves, what do the Boston Red sox do now?

Japan v Mexico - Game 1

While the team couldn't get a deal done with Xander Bogaerts, they did manage to sign two players over the Winter Meetings. Aside from Yoshida, they also acquired veteran reliever Kenley Jansen earlier this week.

Yoshida hit .366 with 21 home runs last season with the Buffaloes. He never posted a batting average below .290 during his time in Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB). It will be interesting to see how he fares against major league pitching.

The Boston Red Sox had the fifth-worst bullpen in the league last year. Jansen will give their bullpen a much-needed boost. He posted a 3.38 ERA with 85 strikeouts in 64 innings with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

We'll have to wait and see how the team transitions from Xander Bogaerts. Will they go after another shortstop on the market? Or will they move Trevor Story to short and find another second baseman?

Poll : 0 votes