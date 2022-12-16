A horrible offseason just got a lot worse for the Boston Red Sox and their fans. Just days after they lost Xander Bogaerts in free agency, the Red Sox cut ties with his one-time heir apparent.

Chris Cotillo, the Red Sox beat writer for MassLive.com, announced via Twitter that shortstop Jeter Downs has been designated for assignment. Downs was the key prospect that the Red Sox acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Mookie Betts trade.

Faced with the prospect of losing Betts in free agency, the Red Sox packaged Betts and starter David Price to the Dodgers on February 10, 2020. In exchange, they received Downs along with outfielder Alex Verdugo and catcher Connor Wong.

Needless to say, in an off-season of mostly bad news, the DFA'ing of Downs had Red Sox fans feeling rather salty.

Jeter Downs was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Reds out of high school in 2017. He was seen as a future starting shortstop for the Red Sox. He was finally called up to the majors in 2022 despite struggling mightily in Triple-A.

Downs, who has a reputation as a undisciplined batter, was a strikeout machine with the Red Sox. He whiffed 21 times in 39 at-bats and recorded just six hits.

Downs hit just .154 and struck out in 51.2% of his at-bats during his brief stint with the Red Sox. They saw enough of him after 14 major league games.

With a need to clear room on their 40-man roster to sign Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida, Boston pulled the plug on Downs.

Not lost on Red Sox fans is the idea that trading Betts would allow the club to re-sign Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers. Bogaerts is now a member of the San Diego Padres. Red Sox Nation is fearful that Devers will be next to leave.

Boston Red Sox general manager Chaim Bloom might not want to show his face at the infamous Beantown tavern 'Cheers!' anytime soon.

The funniest part of the Mookie trade was part of the rationale of trading him was so that they could resign Xander and Devers when the time came LMAO

Sac Card Collects @SacCollects @ChrisCotillo Not only do they let Xander walk, but in the same month they officially waive the white flag on the marquee prospect that came back in the Mookie Betts deal. L after L for this front office. Get Chaim the hell out of Boston. @ChrisCotillo Not only do they let Xander walk, but in the same month they officially waive the white flag on the marquee prospect that came back in the Mookie Betts deal. L after L for this front office. Get Chaim the hell out of Boston.

Verdugo all Boston Red Sox have to show for Betts

Alex Verdugo #99 of the Boston Red Sox smiles

While Verdugo has developed into a solid contributor for the Boston Red Sox, his star shines nowhere near as brightly as Betts'. Wong was unimpressive in his two short stints with the Red Sox in 2021 and 2022. If Yoshida becomes a star, perhaps Red Sox fans will have something to smile about after their winter of discontent.

