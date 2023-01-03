Triston Casas is a top prospect for the Boston Red Sox, and other teams, such as the Miami Marlins, have taken note. Reports indicate that the Marlins are trying to work out a deal that would have the first baseman take his talents to Miami. While the price would be extremely high, Casas could be worth it if he lives up to his potential.

Casas had some success in his very limited MLB debut in 2022, playing only 27 games. He is expected to become a stalwart for the Red Sox at first base and a potential face of the franchise. A likely massive trade package sent by the Miami Marlins could change that plan.

Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reported on the potential trade, which was shared on Twitter by MLB Trade Rumors.

Boston Red Sox fans were quick to dismiss any possibility of this trade. Many of the Red Sox's future plans will likely hinge on Casas' success, so it is hard to imagine him leaving. While stranger things have happened in the MLB, this would be a shocking move that would not sit well with many in Boston.

There is one player the Miami Marlins could offer that would make the trade difficult to turn down, Sandy Alcantara. Alcantara proved to be one of the top pitchers in baseball with his 2022 season, which earned him a Cy Young award. If he were involved in any potential trade package, the Boston Red Sox would have to seriously consider it.

The Boston Red Sox are coming off a very disappointing season and hope that Triston Casas will be part of the solution in 2023. He will likely not be an everyday starter just yet, but an expanded role would help him develop tremendously. If he becomes the player fans feel he is capable of, the potential of a trade seems absurd.

Warning: NSFW Language

Ludon @FASTACTIONINC @mlbtraderumors O this ownership group would love to trade him for a mid level catching prospect @mlbtraderumors O this ownership group would love to trade him for a mid level catching prospect

The Miami Marlins are building a strong team and they hope acquiring Triston Casas can be the next part of that puzzle.

The Boston Red Sox are relying on Triston Casas and other prospects for their future success

Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox are no longer the biggest spenders in the MLB, having been surpassed by the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers, among others. This means that they will need their developmental system to consistently churn out great players.

If you truly believe in that developmental system, it is tough to justify trading a player away before reaching his potential.

Poll : 0 votes